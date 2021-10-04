Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch described a Segway as, “Everything you dreamed of as a kid.”
Crouch was among City officials, friends, relatives and others who were on hand for Titusville Seg Tours official ribbon cutting on Friday evening. The business is located at 142 West Spring Street in Titusville.
The distinctive tour company started offering a new way to see the City during the summer. August was a busy month for the new business, with things slowing down a bit in September, according to owner Sam Logsdon. He speculated that kids going back to school could be one reason for the slow down, but added that it’s too soon to know if that will be a trend to watch for.
Things are starting to pick up now that October is here. It could be that somewhat spooky night tours may entice those who want to learn about the scary side of the City and still be able to make their getaway.
The getaway could be successful as long as ghosts can’t travel more than 12 mph. Logsdon said that’s the machine’s top speed.
Between chatting with those in attendance and snipping a ribbon, Logsdon took every opportunity to explain the workings of the “intuitive” machines that allow tour goers to take in the sights without wearing out the soles of their shoes.
Operating a Segway is all a matter of balance. The rider simply leans forward to go forward and stands more upright to stop. The weight gets distributed through the feet. The handles are used to turn right or left.
Logsdon enjoys passing along his love of the Segway to newbies. It wasn’t that long ago that he was the newbie.
He first experienced a Segway tour during a trip to Gettysburg. The experience might be similar to the feeling one has after getting off a roller coaster. He couldn’t wait to get on one again.
If a Segway tour sounds like it might be up your alley, you can reach Titusville Seg Tours at (814) 775-0224.
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.