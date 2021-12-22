When the citizens of Titusville wake up on Saturday, Christmas morning, when they look out the window their wandering eyes won’t be blinded by the white.
The Herald spoke with meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Cleveland who said par on course for this winter, northwest Pennsylvania will not be seeing any snow on Dec. 25.
“I’m going to say no,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist Doug Kahn, located at the Cleveland office, when asked if there would be a white Christmas this year.
Kahn did say that there is a storm system arriving on Christmas eve, but it won’t be bringing any snow with it, just rain. Most of eastern Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania will see the system.
While chances are there won’t be any blankets of snow to give the classic Christmas aesthetic, Kahn did say there might be a chance of seeing some snow falling later Christmas day.
“I can’t rule out some wet snowflakes late Christmas day,” he said. “But there won’t be any accumulation.
The lack of snow on Christmas day will fall in line with what those in the area have seen to end the year. The closest climate site to Titusville is in Erie, which has lake effect snow.
Since July of this year, Kahn said that Erie has seen 5.9 inches of snow. That can be compared to the normal value of 24 inches that the city would have seen in a typical year.
“It is much below average,” he said. Part of the reason for the lack of snow is the fact that the lake still has temperatures in the 40s.
If there are any Christmas lovers in the area who must see some snow accumulation on Christmas day, it would require quite the trip.
Kahn said the closest areas to Titusville that will experience Christmas accumulation are upstate New York and northern Michigan.
There are some places closer to home that do make their own snow, like Mount Pleasant in Edinboro, and AvalancheXpress Snow Tubing in Meadville. These locations may not be open, but there could still be some homemade snow on the ground.
For those who have to travel this year, besides wet roads, according to Kahn, motorists won’t have to worry about wintery precipitation in the area.
If you are more worried about the traffic than the weather, this year will require some clever planning. According to AAA, there is an almost 34% increase of travelers who will travel 50 miles or more between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. This can compare to 92% of 2019 levels, after the pandemic forced many to cancel holiday travel plans in 2020.
Plenty of Americans will be taking to the roads for their holiday travel, as AAA said more than 100 million travelers are planning to head to their destination by vehicle.
For those hitting the road, AAA says the best times to leave are after 7 p.m. on Dec. 23, and before 1 p.m. on Dec. 24. The worst times to travel leading up to Christmas are between noon - 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 and between 2 and 6 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Area residents won’t be happy to see a rainy Christmas, but after a year full of rain, which wreaked havoc on the area, it may be fitting. Kahn was sorry to pass along the bad news for those wanting a white Christmas, and said we will just have to wait and see what happens.
“Maybe we will have one next year,” he said.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
