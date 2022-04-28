Over his 27-year career with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Robert “Bob” Lynn Steiner, a longtime Venango County resident, saw it all.
Throughout his career with the commission, mostly working in law enforcement, Steiner has collected a lifetime of stories about the state’s waters, and those who use them.
After having worked as a wildlife columnist for decades, Steiner decided to combine his two passions, writing and water, and wrote a book. The book, “River Boots,” was a way for Steiner to compile a lifetime of stories and put them all in one place.
Since birth, if Steiner had some free time, it was spent in the woods. He remembers fishing with his dad when he was five-years-old. He was allowed to go with his dad on hunting trips when he was as young as 10.
“I was allowed to tag along and watch, but I was not allowed to touch a gun until I was 12,” he said.
When Steiner was in sixth grade, for an assignment, he had to write an employment letter. Steiner had accompanied his dad to many a sportsman’s club meeting. After hearing a game warden talk, his dad told his son that’s what he should try to be one day.
Wanting a career that let him be outside, Steiner decided to write the letter to the game commission, which was more difficult than he first thought.
“I looked for an address and couldn’t find one for the game commission, so I found one for the fish commission,” he said. “When you are a kid you don’t know the difference.”
Unlike many of the kids in his class, Steiner actually received a response. “A fellow by the name of John Buck responded,” he said. In the response letter Buck mapped out all of the different qualifications and requirements needed to work in the fish commission.
Steiner kept that letter and started to work toward what he needed to make his new dream a reality.
“Oh I really locked on,” said Steiner. “It was my dream job, and the dream was better than I had imagined.”
In Buck’s response letter, he mentioned that it is helpful to have a history of military service. Just 13 days after he graduated from high school, Steiner went to boot camp with the U.S. Coast Guard.
After leaving the Coast Guard, Steiner finally got to live his dream, and was hired by the fish commission to work at the Walnut Creek Hatchery. He worked at Walnut Creek and other hatcheries for two years before he took his fish cultures exam. In 1974, he was one of eight men in the state selected to be waterways patrolman, what is now known as a fish warden.
With no open posts to get a district of his own, Steiner started out working under cover and ran the boat education van that traveled around to 31 counties. It was under cover that Steiner first started to live the life of a fish commission law enforcement officer, and started collecting some of the stories that would end up in his book.
It was at this point of his career that Steiner got some help from his wife, Linda. Linda was one of the first female deputies for the commission.
As a deputy, Linda could travel around in the van with her husband, and helped with some undercover operations too. Bob said the looks on the faces of the old guys when he and his wife pulled out their badges when they took too many fish was priceless.
“That was an interesting deal. At the time I was 25 and we were among grizzled veterans illegally snatching walleye. Suddenly badges come out of our pockets. It was a lot of fun,” said Bob.
After two years traveling around the state, Bob got his first official post in Southern Luzerne County. It was at this point that the reality of being a fish warden really set in.
It wasn’t until the 80s that the fish wardens were able to unionize. Bob remembers putting in 12- hour shifts seven days a week. There are some more serious parts of the book that deal with what it was like being in the commission during that time, when the “old timers” didn’t want any change to come.
The second Bob took his post in Southern Luzerne, he was looking for an opportunity to leave.
“Hazelton was too crowded. I wanted a district with less people and more outdoors, to get some breathing room,” he said.
In 1984, Bob got his wish and transferred to Venango County. He would spend the remaining 15 years working in Venango County.
In Venango County he helped stock fish, ran patrol on a jet boat and fought against pollution. According to his biography in the book, Bob was named 1993 Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Officer of the Year “despite always having fun.”
Toward the end of his career, Bob was promoted to assistant supervisor of the Northwest Region.
During the second half of his career with the Fish and Boat Commission, “when something would strike me,” Bob would write down a little note, and shove it in a folder. When it came to writing the book, he said the process was simple, he simply took the notes he had written down for decades, and edited them to be more like stories.
It wasn’t just the notes that helped Bob turn from a fish warden to an author. From 1972 to 2013 Bob and Linda wrote outdoor columns for various publications.
Bob had a weekly column in newspapers, while Linda had both bi-weekly and monthly columns for various outdoors publications. Bob’s book is a compilation of 250 stories that cover all the years that he was in the fish commission.
“We wrote outdoor columns for 42 years and only ever missed two weeks,” Bob said. “This book is like 250 columns. The only difference is that there are no word limits.”
When it came to the book, Bob said the toughest part was making all his stories — the notes he had written down — fit together. He likened the process to a grocery store putting all their produce on one pile. Organizing his stories was like separating the apples and oranges into their proper sections.
The stories that make up the book go all the way back to Bob’s first days with the commission.
“This book is about the old time Fish and Boat Commission,” he said.
Some stories are humorous, and some are more serious, trying to teach lessons. Some are also site specific.
Bob has plenty of stories about his time patrolling on the jet boat.
“Anyone that has been on the Allegheny River has seen the jet boat going around. If they saw it before 1997 they probably saw me in it. If they had a run in with the guy on the boat it was probably me,” said Bob.
Over his more than 40-year career writing columns, Bob fell in love with writing. He said he recommends that people write something every day.
Bob believes to be a better writer, you have to read good writers and write a lot.
In 2013, after suffering a heart attack and being diagnosed with cancer, Bob decided the stress of having a weekly column was just too much, and retired. Having the need to write, Bob started the next chapter as an author, and started on River Boots.
Over the years Bob has written a little bit of everything, and come a long way since getting a D in junior year English class.
During his career, Bob had to write reports for the commission, and then transition to writing his column.
“I had to write official reports then turn around at night and write columns telling fisherman what bait to use,” he said. “I developed different personas.”
When it came to writing his book, Linda said Bob had already “honed his skills.”
Bob is proud of the book he put together, but said he wouldn’t consider it his magnum opus.
“The best thing I ever wrote were my love letters,” said Bob. “And they worked.”
River Boots can be found on Amazon, and select sporting goods and general stores on Route 62 between Tionesta and Tidoute.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.