Crawford County has released unofficial election results for Tuesday’s General Election.
As of publication time for the Wednesday edition of The Herald, no data had been posted on the county website. The Herald had to use information from voter rolls.
While the information is now out, the outcomes of many local elections are still in question, as write-in campaigns have required the county to adjudicate.
There were four seats up for grabs Tuesday on Titusville’s City Council, but just one name on the ballot.
Sara Jones, running as a democrat, received 240 votes from the 556 ballots cast in Titusville’s seven precincts. Jones ran for a four-year term.
There were 423 write-ins for the other four-year term. The two two-year seats on Titusville’s city council received a total of 623 write-ins.
Voting information also came in for the four seats on the Titusville Area School District School Board. There were four open positions, and four names on the ballot for voters to choose from.
Kevin O’Neill was the leading vote getter with 787 votes. He was followed by Jeffrey Thomas who received 703 votes, James Come who received 695 votes and newcomer Monica Chatham who received 675 votes.
Five names appeared on the ballots for those voting for School Directors for the PENNCREST School District to fill the four spots.
Robert Johnston led all candidates with 2,720 votes received. The other three leading vote getters were Theresa Croll with 2,630, Mathew Vogt with 2,518 and Brian Lynch with 2,326. Democrat Robert Gulick received the fewest votes of those on the ballot, receiving 1,188 votes.
Hydetown had positions open on both their borough council, including the position of mayor. With no one running for mayor on the ballot, the position had 17 write-in votes.
There were three seats open on council, with just one name, Philip Myer, running. Myer received 72 votes, and there were 36 write-in votes.
There was one seat open on the Oil Creek Township board of supervisors. Kenneth Tracey, running as a Republican, received 216 of the 217 votes cast. There was one write-in vote.
The Herald will continue to provide updates on election results as the information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.