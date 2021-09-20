In November of 2019, the Titusville Area School District decided to revamp its online school — Rocket Online Campus (ROC).
The district had the goal of brining more students back to the district who prefer online or blended schooling. These students no longer have to use programs run from far off parts of the state and can have a true Titusville education.
As Assistant Superintendent and ROC lead administrator Michael McGaughey put it, “They deserve to be rockets.”
When the pandemic hit in March of 2020, many school districts tried to ramp up their online offerings, often playing catchup. For Titusville, the increase in students and attention allowed them to really hit their stride.
This summer, 47 teachers in the district worked on creating curriculums. So far, 117 classes have been created. Those classes include core classes, as well as electives, for students K-4 through 12.
Unlike other online academies, the Titusville model is more blended, allowing students the option to pick and choose how they are educated. The online campus now also has six teachers solely dedicated to ROC.
Before the overhaul, ROC had about 45 to 40 kids. That number has ballooned up to 170-180. McGaughey however is not concerned with the number of students, but the curriculum. If you build a good program, with good materials and teachers, the students will come.
Of the about 170 students, not all of them are your traditional online learners. Just as the program was created to do, “it gives our kids a ton of choices, and allows families to do that right here,” McGaughey said.
He added that students can do core classes online, while attending a vocational school, or even drop by the high school for an advanced class that may not be offered online.
He spoke of one student who comes in 30 minutes before class, sees a tutor for some help, then goes to her advanced Spanish class, before then getting more help on campus before going home to complete her studies.
Part of how ROC has been made is making sure that parents and students have a say. The district has taken feedback from its 17-year history of offering virtual learning and tried to make changes.
If you need help or to reach someone, you won’t get an impersonal email, but a call or face time. For younger students, ROC has a morning meeting every day, where kids can ask questions and interact with each other.
For older students there is a ROC line, a virtual resource room where they can always get help or tutoring.
ROC is available from 7:30 to 3:30 through the school week. “We are always available to help our students,” said McGaughey.
Besides the hands-on virtual approach, McGaughey said a draw of ROC is that it lets students remain a part of the Titusville school community.
The students and families can get meals delivered to the house. The students can play Titusville sports, go to prom, do everything that in-person students do.
ROC also has a dedicated space for students to come in if they want some face-to-face learning.
In the years to come ROC plans on adding more courses, to give students more of a variety. They plan on adding 10 more electives next year.
Besides core classes students can take AP history, performance arts, physical education, all from the comfort of their own home if they want. So far ROC has brought 65 students back to learning Titusville level classes, from cyber academies across the state.
ROC will continue to hear from parents, teachers and students on how to make the virtual or hybrid learning all it needs to be. The goal is to continue to add to the base of what is already offered.
“We have created a real Titusville level program,” said McGaughey, “with all the rigor and growth that students have come to expect.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
