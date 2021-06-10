By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
When it comes to cars, Richard Schenberg knows a thing or two.
For the past 55 years Schenberg has been operating auto shops throughout the Titusville area, building his own garages in Trout Run, Breedtown and Pleasantville.
As Schenberg is a native of Hydetown, he and his wife decided that after all their years together, it was time to move back home.
After living in Hydetown for almost five years, Schenberg is finally ready to open the next iteration of his business, Schenberg’s Auto, where he plans to do inspections and light work on vehicles.
After such a long career, Schenberg was “tired of building garages,” and decided it was time to settle down. Schenberg used to work on motors, engines and bodywork, but has now decided to cut back on the services that he offers.
At the new location, located at the corner of Gresham Road and Main Street, Schenberg has decided to do inspections, brakes, oil changes and other light general work that is not too taxing.
Being in business working on vehicles for 55 years, Schenberg has loyal customers who have followed him wherever he has opened up a garage.
“I’ve started to see the fourth generation of some customers,” said Schenberg.
The key to having customers come back, and having them bring their sons and daughters, according to the mechanic, is to “treat your customers fair.”
Schenberg said that he would never cheat a customer and that “if you want a square deal, you should come here.”
He said that unlike other garages, if you want to buy your own part, Schenberg won’t charge you for that. He believes everyone should have the opportunity to pay the lowest price to have their vehicle fixed. His shop also keeps detailed records on everything done to a vehicle. “You need to have a paper trail,” he said.
Throughout the years, Schenberg said that he owes his accomplishments to God. As a man of faith, Schenberg and his wife believe that without God, “none of this would have happened.”
To give back to customers who have treated him well, and to welcome their business to Hydetown, Schenberg’s Auto is having a Grand Opening on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the shop. The couple will be offering hot dogs, soft drinks and other goodies for those who want to introduce themselves to the new business owners in town.
Schenberg’s Auto will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturdays the shop is open from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information about the garage, or to schedule an appointment, you can contact Schenberg’s Auto at (814) 775-0338.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
