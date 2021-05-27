TIDIOUTE, Warren County — Each year the Tidioute Community Charter School invites the Mobile Ag Lab to Tidioute for a fun-packed week of science for students in grades K to eighth grade.
The children perform hands-on science experiments, each teaching a lesson in agriculture. The experiments performed include equipment and supplies not readily available to classroom teachers and are of a nature that most teachers wouldn’t want to tackle in a traditional classroom setting.
Each science experiment is designed to emphasize a different aspect of agriculture, including Pennsylvania’s primary commodities, the environment, biotechnology, food and fiber, etc. Children work cooperatively to solve a problem as they form a hypothesis, collect data and draw conclusions.
This year, students learned about insects and all about farms. The first and second graders learned how plants use capillary action to get water up to the roots and the rest of the plant.
Third graders learned about trees and how to determine the age of a tree, while fourth graders learned how to grade an egg for quality.
The fifth grade students learned that plants can be brown without soil using hydroponics. Sixth graders learned about farm management for example, no- till farming and how to manage waste from farm animals.
The seventh and eighth grade learned about how corn can be turned into plastic and made some plastic using water, cornstarch, corn oil and food coloring.
The science curriculum taught meets Pennsylvania Department of Education Science & Technology and Environmental & Ecology Standards and is endorsed by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.
