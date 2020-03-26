MEADVILLE – Crawford County Commissioners stated Thursday that no additional confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported since the notification Wednesday of one individual residing somewhere in Crawford County testing positive. That notification indicated that the individual is at home and in isolation.
Crawford County Department of Public Safety continues to communicate on a regular basis with community partners including, Meadville Medical Center, school districts and other municipal leaders. County Commissioners have extended the closure of the courthouse to the public through April 3 and will continue to evaluate the situation moving forward. Essential county employees will be advised by their department heads regarding work locations and times to ensure the continuity of county government.
Local emergency medical services on the front lines have received personal protective equipment for their safety. Additionally, essential county government operations have been addressed with an emergency staffing plan in place and needed supplies. Contingency plans are in place in the event there is a medical surge at both Meadville and Titusville Hospitals and emergency medical services become overwhelmed. Crawford County Department of Public Safety continues to look for any unused N95 masks, alcohol preps and non-touch thermometers. Anyone who can donate to emergency personnel should call (814) 724-8110.
