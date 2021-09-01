MEADVILLE—When they arrive at Relay for Life Crawford County’s event on Sept. 25, the volunteers will see an empty field.
Unlike in years past, the group is organizing the event on their own, after being notified that they are no longer going to receive a paid partner.
The group was faced with a choice — start from scratch and organize their own event, or lose the relay and become a part of a bigger city’s event.
“We all decided we are not giving up the relay,” said volunteer Tiffany Bradford. So they got to work.
“Moving forward we are going to keep building on the event,” said Bradford, “But we are really starting from scratch.”
The group decided now that it is all on the volunteers, that the event should have more of a community feel to it. To emphasize the inclusion, the group changed the name of the event from Relay for Life of Meadville to Relay for Life Crawford County, hoping to reach out to other communities to participate.
Last year’s event, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, would have been the group’s 25th event.
The location for the 25 events has changed throughout the years, and will change again as this year’s event will be held at the field across from Hydroblox by the “Big Blue Bridge.”
Just like there has always been, there will be a track set up to walk on, with a tent, auction baskets, a luminaria and survivors walk.
In past years, the paid partner from the American Cancer Society would have created the survivor gift baskets for the event. This year that has to be done by local volunteers.
Mary-Lynn Mauri remembers being contacted in December with an invitation to a conference call. When she and April Archacki hopped on, they were told that they were no longer going to be supported with an employee.
“Does that mean (we) are in charge,” Mauri remembers saying.
She said it was daunting, but that she felt it was something that should be continued. If anything, it allowed the group to take ownership of the event and bring new people in.
Both Archacki and Karen Custard, both volunteers, said that this year has shown them just how much goes into the event, and how much the paid partner did.
“It really puts it into perspective,” said Custard, “I didn’t think of all that went into the relay.”
The group also said that this year’s event wouldn’t be able to take place without the work of Bradford who has taken ownership of many of the duties the paid partner did, overseeing on-boarding.
Part of what will look different at this year’s event will be a lack of competiton.
At past events each team would create a basket that would be auctioned off. This year the baskets will go towards event money, and not towards team totals.
“We’ve become one big team instead of 12 little teams,” said Archacki. Without the compeition aspect of the event, according to Bradford, “It shows the love of relay.”
Even as they are on their own, the group still expects to get the community together to help fight cancer, and honor survivors, those who have been lost and caregivers.
“We still have a track, teams and fun things,” said Bradford.
The event takes place on Sept. 25 from 3 to 10 p.m.
You can purchase a luminaria in memory or to honor and support someone close to you.
For more information, to register as a survivor or to purchase a luminaria, the website for the event is secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99380.
The website, as well as more information, can be found on their Facebook page, Relay for Life of Crawford County.
