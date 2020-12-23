WARREN — Warren County Commissioners held their last meeting of 2020 on Wednesday.
The meeting, which ended with the passing of the 2021 budget, was somewhat somber as the county said farewell to several county employees. The commissioners offered their thanks for their services and accepted the resignations of Register and Recorder Lori Bimber, Sheriff Kenneth Klakamp and Fiscal Department Head Eric Hern. While all the employees have served the county well over the years, none served for as long as Sheriff Klakamp, who has worked for the county for 44 years.
The last agenda item before adjournment was the adoption of the 2021 county budget. County commissioners announced that there will not be a rise in Warren County taxes in 2021.
In light of a tough year, the commissioners were happy to approve a budget that is balanced and places no further burden on their constituents.
For 2021, Warren County has a total General Fund balance of $19,274,958. As the budget is balanced, the county also has expenses of $19,274,958.
The commissioners stated that over the past couple of years the county has had better cash flow management. While the county used to have around $2 million in the bank, it now has a little over $3 million.
In other business, the county read and adopted several proclamations. First, a proclamation was read to establish Jan. 9, 2021 as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. County commissioners hope that the day will honor the “daily sacrifices made for their communities.”
The commissioners also read the annual Christmas proclamation, which may or may not allow Santa to travel throughout the county.
