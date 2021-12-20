Starting in 2016, “A Titusville Christmas” became a community Christmas celebration.
Local musicians, vocalists and storytellers have come together at the First Presbyterian Church, starting as the Piano and Pipes event. Nathaniel Licht, Director of Music at the church, who hosts the event, said that it has been the goal to create for the citizens of Titusville the same type of show that you would see on a TV Christmas special.
After being played on TVs last year due to the pandemic, “A Titusville Christmas” is returning in person tonight at the church, starting at 7 p.m.
A Titusville Christmas has grown every year since its inception. The event has drawn more local musicians who have share their talents. The event also features the reading of the Christmas story, and features some storytelling from local orators. That progress was mounting until the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.
With crowds unable to gather, Licht and the church decided to take their Christmas special virtual, pre-recording video that was played on local cable and on the internet.
“In 2020 we wanted to do something for the holidays, because there was just nothing else going on,” said Licht.
So he went around and gathered up the usual cast of characters that played at previous events, and got Luke Ruot, of StreamTV, to help with the production.
The finished product was the pre-recorded music that attendees were accustomed to, set to video of local spots like Scheide Park, the Colestock auditorium and other noteworthy spots downtown. “We put together a Titusville Christmas program, but online,” Licht said.
After last year’s special was so successful, Licht said his goal for the event is to take what they did, and do it live. Something he called “very challenging.”
Licht said that those who attend tonight can expect great local vocalists and instrumentalists, all with a connection to Titusville. The performances might not be set to winter backdrops of the city, but will take place in the church’s worship space, decked out in Christmas décor.
The lineup for tonight includes Joe Thompson, Melanie Lalone, Anna Lehnortt, Monica Kerr, Jerome Alsdorf, Nathaniel Licht and “even more special guests.”
The event is free to attend, and a collection will be taken, with all money going towards Love INC supporting their backpack and personal hygiene pantry projects.
