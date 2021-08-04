HYDETOWN — The Hydetown Borough Council voted to hire a new solicitor during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday night.
Council also took action to move their American Rescue Plan into a savings account while they work out how to spend it.
Council discussed State Route 408, as they want to bring drainage and flooding concerns up to the Pennsylvania Department of transportation (PennDOT) before the work is finished.
The borough council voted unanimously to select Jaclyn Millin, of Shafer Law Firm, as the borough’s new solicitor. Millin will replace Richard Winkler as the borough’s legal advisor.
Craig Farrar brought the issue to council, and said there had been previous correspondence between the borough and Millin. Her fee will be $125 an hour, a solicitor fee. That is less than what the firm’s personal rates would be.
Farrar said, “It is time for some new blood.” He said that Winkler’s work load was high, and that frequently it took weeks to hear back from him.
Councilman Phil Myer agreed, saying that he felt the borough needed “an update,” and that there was just simply too much ofnWinkler’s plate.
The borough wants someone who will be more proactive, especially as there are some contentious issues that they see on the horizon that could require the help of their solicitor.
Millin has experience working with boroughs. She currently represents Linesville and Saegertown boroughs.
The borough officially received its American Rescue Plan Funding. The funds, which amount to $26,585, were put into a savings account after council had voted to do so. The borough is being cautious about spending the money, as there are certain rules and regulations about what it can be spent on.
During the roads committee portion of the meeting, work being done on State Route 408 was mentioned. While work is being done on the road, council had problems concerning drainage.
PennDOT replaced several catch basins. However, the borough would like to see those basins moved. Now, if they are to be moved, it could be at the borough’s expense.
Speaking to the lack of planning and communication, Larry Roof said, “We were left out of the loop.” Council would like to see something done before the work is completed, and the crews leave.
Two problem areas are across from Hasbrouck Park and across from the former Rustic Inn. Allegedly water has been running down sidewalks and flowing across Drake Street. The council is not sure what the next steps are, but want to address the issue with PennDOT.
“I don’t know what we can do,” said Farrar.
It was decided that Secretary/Treasurer Pat Myer would reach out to PennDOT.
The next Hydetown Borough Council meeting will be Monday, Sept. 6. All meetings are held at the Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department hall at 7 p.m.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
