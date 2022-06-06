Anyone who walks more than a block around downtown Titusville knows that the city has a sidewalk problem. Some sidewalks are overgrown with grass or covered with mud, others have eroded to the point where they are uneven.
Beside some city streets, you would be hard pressed to even know there is a sidewalk at all. Before the problem can be addressed, the city needs to know the scope of the issue.
“We all agree that there is an issue with the condition of our sidewalks,” said City Manager Neil Fratus. “This is a great first step to see where the bad sidewalks are. Once we have the data we will have a better understanding of the problem, where we can then look to address it.”
To do just that, Gavin Griffin, a junior councilman, supported by City Council and Fratus, has organized a sidewalk survey that will take place this Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. in Scheide Park. Griffin asks that anyone who is interested in the sidewalk issue come to Scheide Park either to volunteer, or just come and voice their opinions in the matter.
With the addition of a turf playing surface at Titusville’s Carter Field, it meant that students can now use the complex for gym class. With hundreds of students making the short walk from Titusville High School down Walnut Street and South Brown Street, a problem revealed itself — the sidewalks the students had to use.
“For months I watched as students fell and hurt themselves walking to Carter Field for gym class,” said Griffin. “After a while I found myself thinking, why? Why are some sidewalks in this city so bad.”
It wasn’t just school kids that are impacted by the poor state of the city’s sidewalks. According to 2020 census results, 19.3% of households in Titusville have someone living there over the age of 65. For those who want to keep moving around, and those who may not be fit to be behind the wheel, sidewalks are important for the elderly to keep their mobility and independence.
According to the National Academies of Science, Engineering and Medicine, walking can be an excellent exercise for the elderly. For the elderly to do that, safe and accessible sidewalks offer seniors the opportunity to stay healthy and connected to the community where they live.
For Griffin, there is a family member that brings the concerns of sidewalks close to home. Griffin has a 92-year-old great-grandfather that goes for a walk every day.
“I would hate to see him fall on a patch of uneven sidewalk,” he said. “This is an issue that doesn’t just impact one group. Better sidewalks would help everyone.”
Griffin brought his concerns to the Student Impact Committee, a group of high school students who discuss the issues of the city. The response was unanimous. Something needed to be done.
The students said that this was something they had been saying to their parents or their teachers for years.
“They all said something needs to be done. They felt that their complaints finally had a voice to go through,” said Griffin. After talking to the students, he took their complaints straight to Titusville City Council, where the plans for the sidewalk survey were formed.
When it comes to sidewalks, it had been an easy topic for previous city administrations to ignore. According to city ordinances, the property owners are obligated to keep their sidewalks in working order.
However, after decades of neglect, city government feels that this is an issue that can no longer be ignored. “For this current council, and for city hall, sidewalks are now a priority for us,” said Frauts.
Fratus sees the survey on Saturday as a good first step towards fixing the problem. Fratus said the city knows that fixing the sidewalks is not their responsibility, but the issue cannot keep being ignored. Once the survey results are in, Fratus said that city would look into restarting a sidewalk program. The city used to get interested homeowners to work together and put a larger project out to bid.
“We realize that the sidewalks are the responsibility of the homeowners, but once we establish results and get an estimate of the cost, we can help advertise the project, get a bid and get a lower cost,” said Fratus.
The city has already been looking at different forms of grant funding they could go after. Fratus said there is a state sidewalk program that gives out grants annually. Fratus said that whatever the solution is, it will be expensive, and will require all city residents to help for this problem to be fixed.
“This process is going to be long and expensive, and it is going to take all of us to find a solution,” said Fratus. “First we have to get a map of where the bad sidewalks are so we can realize where the problems are, then we will find available grants and go after them,” he said.
“It would be easy for city government to say it isn’t our problem, but that is not our approach,” he said. “We really want to find a plan, make this cheaper for city residents and get the fixes done.”
For those who want to help fix the sidewalk issue, Griffin asks that you bring a phone with a camera and good walking shoes on Saturday. The group will be divided into four teams, who will be tasked with mapping out the poor sidewalks in their areas.
Volunteers, who will be given maps of the city, are asked to walk the streets, mark down when they see bad sidewalks, and take a picture for record.
“All we are asking for is a couple of hours of work,” said Griffin. “We want to get people out and interested in the issue. This is the first step of many.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.