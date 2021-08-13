MEADVILLE— The County Planning Office held its second and final public hearing to discuss 2021 Community Development Block Grant allocations and projects Wednesday night.
The meeting included the four entities that are applying for CDBG funding through the county — City of Titusville, Crawford County, City of Meadville and Vernon Township. Hearings are held to allow the public to submit comments and potential project ideas before the deadline.
Titusville is officially applying for three projects, the South Perry Street pedestrian bridge, Church Run floodplain mitigation and paving.
This is the first year that Crawford County is taking over the administrative role of applying for CDBG funds on the behalf of the City.
Planning Office Director Zachary Norwood, who hosted the meeting with Jenny Tompkins, Assistant Planning Director of Community Development, said that Titusville is still in control of what projects are submitted and manage how the funds are spent. Norwood said that this new agreement allows the county to “take the administrative burden off of the City, and puts it on the County.”
Some projects that are sumbitted not in Titusville include park renovations, blight removal, paving, code enforcement and paving. The total amount the County may receive, more than $1 million, includes more than $300,000 in funds that could be going to Titusville.
Through the County, the City has planned to receive $100,000 for three projects, some that have been on the CDBG list of projects in previous years.
The City is asking for $100,000 to start the process of replacing the South Perry Street Bridge with a pedestrian or multi use cycling and pedestrian structure.
In a March meeting, the City reallocated more than $160,000 away from the project, moving the funds to the Day Park project. Norwood explained that there is a three year timeframe for CDBG funds to be used. He said that putting in a pedestrian bridge is something that could take multiple years.
As the clock was winding down on the 2018 CDBG funds, the City reallocated previous funds with the hopes on applying for more in the future. Norwood said that completing the project within the 2018 timetable was “almost impossible.”
This will allow City officials to continue to look for additional funding opportunities on top of the funds received from the 2021 CDBG allocation. Norwood also said that City officials “want to make something happen,” and that the county will continue to provide guidance.
After flooding of Church Run in July caused damage to businesses and homes throughout the Titusville area, the City applied for $100,000 to help with floodplain mitigation.
While there are currently no specifics available on what the funding would actually go toward, Norwood said that the City plans to use the funding for “actual physical improvements” and not just using it for studies or surveys.
He said that various county and state organizations are currently working with the City to determine the scope of work needed, and what can reasonably be done within the three year time that the 2021 CDBG funding can be used.
The last project mentioned during the meeting that could impact Titusville residents was $100,000 that the City has applied for to fund paving.
Titusville, as a municipality, is more than 51% low-to-moderate-income citizens. That means all streets in the City could be potentially eligible for paving using the funds.
Norwood said that the City could use the funding “to get ahead” of the paving schedule, or to add to an existing paving project. Once the roads have been selected, the county will look over the choices to make sure they are justified.
An alley that only serves several houses can be compared to major thoroughfares that could impact all Titusville residents. This is to make sure a road leading to a couple houses that do not serve low-to-moderate -income persons won’t be deemed more important.
Wednesday’s meeting was the last public hearing before the County Commissioners are due to vote on the application at their October meeting. Public comments and concerns will be accepted by the County until Aug. 23. Those who wish to comment on the CDBG application can contact Jenny Tompkins at Jtompkins@co.crawford.pa.us. She can also be reached at (814) 333-7341.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
