On Saturday the grand unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the David L. Weber Memorial Community Garden took place. The garden is now open to the public and located at the 100 block of West Central Avenue, near Dollar General.
Weber, a local author, and historian, passed away in 2021. His sister, Melody Weber-Chisholm had the honors of cutting the ribbon and planting the first tree in the garden.
According to Weber-Chisholm, it was always David’s dream to have a WW2-inspired victory garden.
“I’m overwhelmed. It is just wonderful to be here with family and friends and to see David’s dream come to life,” said Weber-Chisholm.
Volunteers were on hand to explain the project, soil, plantings and how to get involved.
The project was spearheaded by United Way of the Titusville Region with countless donors and sponsors showing their support as well.
