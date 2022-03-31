The story of Matilda is that of a brave little girl who, against all odds, takes a stand to try and change her own destiny.
Just like Matilda, students at Titusville Middle School have been battling against the odds, and a global pandemic, to share their talents with the community and perform on stage.
After having performances canceled and plays changed, students of the middle school will be presenting their first live show in more than two years when Matilda Jr. hits the Titusville High School Auditorium stage this Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Usually when Director Stephanie Cicero starts to get a show together with Titusville’s Middle School students, she is giving direction to a group of students she is familiar with.
In a normal year Cicero will see about 20 students return from the previous year’s show. After the 2020 show, “Frozen,” was cancelled just hours before it was supposed to open, and the 2021 show was performed virtually, the number of actors and actresses returning for Matilda Jr. is much lower.
“Two years ago we had Frozen canceled hours before we were supposed to open,” she said.“This is definitely a rebuilding year getting kids more experience.”
Cicero said there are just five members of this year’s show who were with her for Frozen two years ago. That means that the group of students she is working with are all younger, and many have never participated in a show before.
“For a good chunk of our kids, this is their first experience with theater,” said Cicero. “For this show we have acted like we are all starting over, going over how to run lights, the timing and how to do lights and mics.”
When Cicero looks to put on a musical for middle school students, there is just one goal is mind.
“Our goal is to have fun,” she said. “I want it to be enjoyable and have the kids learn the ins and outs of the theater.”
When it came time to pick a show, Cicero knew she would have a strong group of eighth-graders to build the show around, with a mix of younger actors ready to gain experience. She felt that Matilda Jr. would be the perfect show not only for those on stage, but for the theater program in general.
“I wanted to pick a show that would help rebuild us, and get people excited with what we are putting on,” said Cicero.
Matilda Jr. is different from shows that audiences may have seen the middle schoolers perform before. Unlike Frozen and High School Musical, Matilda is not a Disney production, and has provided a challenge for the students.
“Matilda is different from any other show I’ve directed,” said Cicero. “The show has a dark and twisted edge.”
The show is also technically different. Unlike other junior shows, Matilda does not have any verbal cues for those on stage. Cues are how actors and actresses know when they need to sing their lines, and the cues rely on musical signals.
“Kids usually have to listen for certain things in the music, when an instrument or a group of instrument comes in,” she said. “This track has lots of silence, the kids usually need to count in their heads to know when to enter.”
To prepare for this more complex show, Cicero said she told the students that they needed to to put time and effort into the show even after the practices.
“I told them if they can do this, they can do any junior show I throw at them,” said Cicero. The kids, she said, have responded great to the challenge.
Two actresses who are stepping up to the challenge, and larger roles, are Jenna Crocker, who plays Ms. Trunchbull, and Charlotte Winger, who is plays Matilda. Both are eighth-graders who are excited to perform on stage for the first time ever as a part of a middle school production, and for Crocker, her first time ever.
“It’s cool that the first show that I’m performing in I’m a lead,” she said.
For Matilda Jr., Crocker is playing the venerable Ms. Trunchbull. Unlike in her past parts, Crocker said it has been weird having to get into character of someone that she dislikes.
“She is very aggressive and a physical person who is adamant about the rules,” she said. Crocker said that she likes to follow “most rules,” but that it “has been fun playing someone so strict.”
When Crocker found out that the group would be putting on Matilda, she took the time to do some research. She said that she likes how upbeat this musical is compared to the others she has been a part of, saying that it is “a fun show.”
While doing her research, there was one character that Crocker really disliked — the character she has spent so much time trying to perfect.
“I found Trunchbull to be gross,” said Crocker. “I am down for an aggressive character, but didn’t want to play someone so horrible.”
Crocker has been working to make the character her own, emphasizing the comic relief she brings.
“I wanted to change her a little so she isn’t as gross, while staying true to the nature of the character,” she said.
For Winger, who is playing Matilda, this is far from her first time on the big stage, even though it is her first time performing in front of an audience for years.
Winger has been doing shows on stage since she was six. The last time she was on stage performing for a crowd was the summer after fifth grade when she took part in the summer theater performance of Shrek.
“There is lots of anticipation,” said Winger. “Of the eighth-graders a lot of us have never performed in front of people before, and we certainly don’t want what happened with Frozen to happen again.”
There is added pressure for Winger, as the first time she will be back on stage comes with her first main lead role. She said she has played some bigger parts before, but never someone who the play is named after.
“All the parts are really important. I have a lot of fun no matter who I am playing,” she said. “This time there is just a lot more time on stage, and less time talking with my friends during rehearsals.”
Being back under the bright lights, Winger is glad that she is playing a character that she identifies with. Throughout the process, she said people have been coming up to her telling her she is exactly like Matilda. For Winger that is a huge compliment.
“I love that she is so mature while still being such a little kid,” said Winger.
In expressing her feelings toward the character, Winger also quoted Matilda, who in the show says, “even if you are little, you can do a lot.”
Part of the reason that Cicero wanted to bring this show to the stage was that it allows the students to harness their own emotions.
Matilda takes place at school, a place all the students know very well. “They are playing themselves in a lot of ways,” said Cicero. “There are teachers they like, teachers they don’t like. We want them to find the emotions they experience every day and put it on stage.”
Cicero said that those who come to experience the show can expect a show that has lots of energy and has group songs that will amaze.
“It is definitely a high energy show,” she said.
The first performance is this Thursday, March 31, at 7 p.m., with following performances on Friday and Saturday. The ticket booth, which is in the auditorium lobby, opens at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.