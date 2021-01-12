PLEASANTVILLE — A new vice president was confirmed at the Tuesday evening meeting of the Pleasantville Borough Council to fill the vacancy left by previous vice president Mark Durstine. President Harvey Long nominated Treasurer Mary Long, and the vote was unanimously confirmed. Mary will now serve a dual role as vice president and treasurer.
Harvey expressed the need for vacancies to be filled on the council. “We don’t care about party, we just need someone that is interested in the community,” he said. “We need someone that is ready to step in.”
A seat can be appointed to a member of the community by the council but an individual must be elected for a four-year term to remain. Residents that are interested in being appointed a position on the council can call the Borough building at (814) 589-7432.
In other business, an announcement was made of plans to meet with the township to discuss any concerns with the sewer contract. Meetings have tentatively been set for June 14 and Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.
Bowles can be reached by email at news@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.