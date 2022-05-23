Love in the Name of Christ is pleased to announce the development of ministry outreach partners that are available to speak to all churches, clubs and any other organizations wishing to learn more about the many ministries offered locally through Love in the Name of Christ. Please join us in welcoming John and Jill Williams as our ministry outreach partners.
John and Jill are the parents of three grown children and have nine grandchildren. They currently attend Chapmanville Community Church and have been volunteering with Love in the Name of Christ for a few years.
John is the retired director of facilities from UPMC Northwest, as well as retired from the Pa. Game Commission. He is currently employed part time with the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department. Jill is the retired auxiliary/volunteer service coordinator from UPMC Northwest and the former owner of Victorian Cottage Floral Design and Gift Shop in Franklin.
Jill sang for many years as a member of a local group, Reflections of His Love. Both John and Jill were missionaries with the United Methodist Nomads Program, traveling the U.S. to do construction, remodeling and repairs.
If you would like to have them speak at your church or organization, please call (814)-827-4882 to schedule through Love in the Name of Christ.
