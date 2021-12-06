Before he takes the position he was voted in to fill, the newest member of Titusville’s City Council, Jason Drake, was sworn in a month early during a special session on Friday afternoon. Drake was sworn in to fill a vacant post on council due to the resignation of CJ Kirvan.
With just two City Council meetings before the new year, Titusville’s City Council was left in a pinch. After the resignation of CJ Kirvan, they had to fill a seat on council for one month, before the winners of the 2021 General Election are sworn in during the City’s reorganization meeting.
City officials had to call a special meeting to appoint Drake as they are required to fill a vacant position within 30 days.
Council decided that since anyone appointed would only serve for two meetings, it would be advantageous to give one of the newly-elected future council members a chance to see how local government works. Drake received the most votes for council of the election winners who were not incumbents.
Mayor Jon Crouch was happy to appoint Drake to council, hoping that the two meetings might let him get more comfortable before his term starts.
Speaking of Drake, Crouch said that it was nice to see someone from the younger generation take an interest in city government.
“It’s nice to have a young person on council,” said Crouch. “They are the future of tomorrow.”
Drake will fill the seat for the Dec. 7 and 21 council meetings.
