MEADVILLE — The Crawford County Commissioners met Wednesday morning and finalized the process of approving the 2022 budget.
Part of that process also includes setting the tax rates for the coming year, and commissioners were happy to say that there will be no increase in taxes for county residents this year.
The commissioners also approved a lease agreement with the Titusville Sportsmans Club, approving a longer lease than what had previously been offered to the club.
After months of work from various different departments in the county, the commissioners unanimously approved the 2022 budget.
Commissioner Eric Henry said that the budget process has actually become one that they think of all year, making sure no one overspends and leaves the county in a pinch when it comes time to form the new budgets.
This year’s budget, which is balanced, stands at $72,222,874. Of that budget, the general operating fund is $33,808,371. Part of the budget process requires a resolution to set the tax rates. The tax rates will be unchanged, and will stay at 21.85 mills. There is also a $5 per capita tax.
When approving the budget, Commissioner Francis Weiderspahn said that he gladly made the motion. To not raise taxes this year took the effort of all the county departments, and the commissioners did thank the department heads and the finance department for their hardwork.
After talk of dollars and cents had passed, the commissioners had a discussion about the Crawford County forest, located just west of the city. The topic of discussion was a contract with Titusville Sportsman Club, who have leased land from the county in the forest before.
Typically, the club had agreed to five-year leases of 100 acres of county forest land. The club had asked the commissioners if they could have a longer lease. The commissioners approved a seven-year lease, with the opportunity for three one-year extensions.
Speaking to the agreement, Weiderspahn said “I think this is a great move going forward.” As they try to put in trails into the park, commissioners feel that the Titusville Sportsman Club have been good residents of the forest, and want to continue that relationship.
The next commissioners meeting is a reconvening meeting, scheduled for Dec. 30, at 3 p.m.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.