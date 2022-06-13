It’s that time of year again, the summer months have provided us with warm evenings and as a result, fireflies have come out to shine. Chasing fireflies is as traditional of a summer activity as having a cookout or watching fireworks. But did you know that you could help the firefly population by sharing how many of these critters you see in your own backyard?
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Mass Audubon, and Tufts University are asking people to participate in a Firefly Watch Community Science Project.
The task is simple; analyze the fireflies that you see in your yard for ten minutes each week. Then, relay the information to Mass Audubon, a Massachusetts-based conservation organization. You can contact them at massaudubon.org or by email at fireflywatch@massaudubon.org.
Researchers will ask you to provide them with information regarding the firefly habitat such as grass length, temperature, precipitation, wind, clouds and presence of artificial light.
The watch will run from now until August and anyone in North America can participate. I for one, would not believe my eyes if 10 million fireflies lit up the world as I fell asleep.
