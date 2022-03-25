A Pleasantville man was jailed on Wednesday and is accused of allegedly making sexual advances toward two female juveniles at a local establishment on Monday. James Henry Ruehle, 73, was taken into custody by Titusville Police. Bail was denied.
Ruehle was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Wednesday on charges of a second-degree felony count of unlawful restraint of a minor when the actor is not a parent, with risk of bodily injury; a second-degree felony count of false imprisonment of a minor when the actor is not a parent; a first-degree misdemeanor count of terroristic threats with the intent to terrorize another; two third-degree misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and summary counts of harassment and disorderly conduct.
According to a press release from the Titusville Police Department, on March 21 at approximately 7:50 p.m., Titusville Police received a call about an incident at a local establishment. The department was told that an older man was making two female juvenile employees uncomfortable by making accusations and performing actions.
The man, who according to the juvenile females was James Ruehle, entered the establishment and placed an order. While placing the order, Ruehle allegedly asked one of the employees if she would like to have his phone number, and asked if he could have hers. According to the press release, Ruehle then continued to make remarks asking the two employees if they wanted to go to a bar with him and then go back to his residence.
At one point during the encounter, Ruehle allegedly walked past the counter and followed one of the employees into the walk-in freezer and held the door shut. According to the press release, Ruehle finally opened the door after the employee attempted to open the door twice. As the employee was leaving the freezer, Ruehle allegedly told her that he was going to come back into the freezer and have his friend hold the door shut while they were both in there. Ruehle allegedly continued to make similar remarks until he received his order and left the establishment.
The press release said that due to the severity of the incident, Titusville Police filed for, and were granted, an arrest warrant for Ruehle. Police then went to his residence on March 22, executed the arrest warrant, and took Ruehle into custody.
According to Titusville Police Officer Aaron Madden, after researching Ruehle, who according to a department Facebook post had a British accent, Madden came across an article linking Ruehle to crimes in England. An article from the British Broadcasting Company stated that Ruehle and two employees of JR’s Chicago Hot Dogs, in Preston, England, were jailed after pleading guilty to sexual offenses against five girls under the age of 16 that took place between August and September of 2014.
The article states that the owner of the hot dog business, Ruehle, was sentenced to 10 years and four months in jail after he pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual activity with a child under 16. The article said that the girls were lured to a hotel room with promises of modeling work, and were given alcohol and cannabis before being abused.
Ruehle is being held at the Crawford County Jail with bail denied. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 5 in district court.
