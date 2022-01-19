When snow falls in Titusville, it means more work for some and more play for others. For the first time this winter, Titusville residents, like most others in northwestern Pennsylvania, woke up to their streets, cars and houses covered in snow. City workers have been plowing streets for the past 40 hours, as Titusville students, who had the day off before the snow, were out in full force enjoying the winter weather.
According to the National Weather Service Cleveland office, the region received between seven and 11 inches of snow, which began falling Sunday night and kept coming down into Monday afternoon. Fortunately for those who may have thrown out their back shoveling, according to the weather service’s meteorologist Kirk Lombardy, the storm system that dumped much of the snow on the region has passed. “Right now, the majority of the snow is over as the storm moves towards the East Coast towards Maine,” Lombardy said, “Now that the system has passed we are dealing with lake effect snow.”
As the city has been blanketed, Titusville’s Public Works Department is in full gear. “Every vehicle we have is out there with a plow on it,” said Chris Roofner, director of the department. If anyone feels that they have had a long day due to the snow, Roofner said his crews have been out clearing streets for the past 40 hours, and are just now starting to make a dent. “It was coming down so fast we couldn’t keep up,” he said, “Now hopefully we can catch up during this lull in the storm.”
To help the public works crews, Roofner asks that residents take a few easy steps to allow the workers to do their job. “Don’t put snow in the street, move your car to off-street parking if possible and be patient, our crews have been working non-stop for close to 40 hours,” said Roofner. For those who may be critical of the snow plows, with so much pavement to maintain, city workers have developed a priority system to make sure essential services and steep roads are clear. The crews work to make sure the schools, hospital and emergency services are clear, then make their way down residential streets. “If we haven’t hit your street yet, don’t worry,” he said, “We did not forget about you, we just have priorities.”
Another small task that Roofner asks residents to do is to shovel off fire hydrants, not only to help the fire department, but also keep their plows safe. Roofner said that buried hydrants are in danger of being dinged by passing plows.
While Roofner and the Public Works Department, as well as many in the city, worked to keep the roads clear, others used the day to have some winter fun.
Roofner and Lombardy agreed that the snow Titusville had dumped on it over the past few days was the most snow the city has seen in a while. Titusville saw some snow last week, but there wasn’t nearly enough for any winter activities like sledding. On Monday, Burgess Park, Titusville’s premier sledding spot, was busy all day long.
There were many families out playing in the snow as the snowday happened to fall on Martin Luther King Day, when schools and many businesses were already closed for the holiday. The Herald had a man up on the Burgess Park hill to document the day in the snow. Boys and girls, and adults alike, all seemed to flock to the park for some much needed time to blow off some steam. “I love sledding, until it gets into my gloves,” said Luca Nosko. Luca and his dad Travis were out sledding Monday afternoon, enjoying some quality time while both had some time to play.
With more snow in the forecast for the week, the sleds and shovels around town will see continued use. Unlike with past snow flurries, which have melted away quickly, the precipitation and cold weather seem here to stay.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com
