The Titusville Area School Distinct Board of School Directors had both a special and committee meeting Monday night where they hired new teachers, received updates on the three-year-long roof project and updates on district policies. After changes to the handbook, students will no longer be allowed to wear capes to school.
Before the school board got to their lengthy committee meeting agenda, a special meeting was held to hire personnel. The district hired three teachers, a high school math teacher, high school english language arts teacher and a middle school english language arts teacher.
The board voted to accept the hirings, with a lone “no” vote coming from Carol Shaffer. Shaffer had an issue with the hiring of the high school ELA teacher, saying that the district had a long-term substitute that she felt should have been interviewed for the position.
The district also approved five supplemental appointments during the special meeting.
During the committee meeting, the district was given updates on two construction projects that were approved back in 2019 — work on the Early Childhood Learning Center and the replacement of the high school roof.
As anyone who has walked by the high school can smell, work has been continued on replacing the high school roof. The roofing project, which was said to cost between $2.6 million to $3.4 million, is in its third year, after initially being set as a two-year project.
Building and Grounds Director Josh Atkins said that supply chain issues getting insulation meant that the job was not able to be finished last summer.
The job requires the use of an asphalt kettle. Due to the bad smell of the kettle, the district did not want any work being done while students were still in school. That meant that when the job was delayed last year, unfinished work was put off until this summer. Atkins said roughly the last 28% of the project is set to be completed this Summer.
Part of the reason the job has taken so long is that the project includes the tearing off existing roofs. In the past, the district added an additional roof to the building. This project includes tearing the roof down to the metal deck, then putting in new insulation, an asphalt floor coat, and a final gravel layers. The new roof, which has a 30-year warranty, will help the district with energy savings.
The project is scheduled to be finished in early August, as long as the weather cooperates.
The board was also updated on the closing out of the PlanCon, which was used for work on the ECLC building. Through the PlanCon project, the state is reimbursing the district $2.5 million of the total $3.8 million cost of the project.
There were 12 items in the instructional/ student services portion of the agenda. Two of the items were in relation to parent/student handbooks. Amy Herman, director of student services, presented changes to the elementary, secondary and transportation sections of the handbook, talking about two changes.
After the district updates their threat assessment process, it was required that they “so document” those changes for parents. Those changes will be added to the new handbook. There was also a change in student dress code. It was added that for safety reasons, students are not allowed to attach fabric to their clothes in a cape-like manner.
Assistant Superintendent Mike McGaughey, who oversees the Rocket Online Campus, also introduced the Rockets Online Campus Handbook. The ROC handbook will act as an additional addendum to the district parent/student handbook, and includes more online focused issues.
Other items included a recommendation to approve an agreement with School Webmasters for website management services. The district will be working on a new website this summer. The previous agreement with a different company only included hosting services. The new agreement will see School Webmasters maintain and manage the site, as well as help with design work.
In other business, the school board heard from music teachers Sarah Hofstetter and Kevin Vinson. The teachers gave a presentation on a potential new field trip for the marching band.
The teachers are asking for approval of a three-day field trip to Cleveland. The trip would include two performances, one of which would be adjudicated and include opportunities to hear live music including a concert from the Cleveland Orchestra. The students would play in a parade at Cedar Point Amusement Park, and receive feedback, and play in front of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Half of the cost would be covered by the band’s activity fund, and the other half would have to be raised by the students themselves, with fundraisers planned.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
