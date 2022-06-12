Friday night at Carter Field, 117 of Titusville’s best and brightest, dressed in brown and gold robes, entered Carter Field as seniors, and left as graduates.
During a beautiful northwestern Pennsylvania evening, parents, family and friends cheered on their graduates as they closed one chapter of their lives, and eagerly entered life after high school.
As the graduation speakers said in their speeches, no matter where life takes them, they will always be members of the Titusville Class of 2022, completing a long and difficult journey together.
After the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, and the patriotic folding of the American Flag, Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler took to the podium, and kicked off the “program of celebration and recognition.”
After acknowledging district staff who have helped the students get to this point, Keebler complimented the class on their fortitude in the face of adversity.
“While this school year has presented many obstacles and road blocks, you have overcome these challenges. Please know that we are so proud of your efforts,” she said. “With hard work and dedication you have finally reached your goal.”
The first of the students to address their classmates was Samuel Ruot, who gave the welcome and invocation. Ruot said that the group of students “are here today” not only to cap off their long journey to this point, but also to “celebrate the beginning of this journey we will take as inspired young adults.” There was one other reason to gather here today, he said, “To watch our mothers cry, and watch our fathers roll their eyes at them.”
Ruot mentioned that with this milestone, the Class of 2022 is receiving the key to the door of life. He said that with that key now in hand, there is just “one thing to ask yourselves, who am I going to become.”
Titusville High School has a graduation tradition where the graduating class selects their own class orators. The two graduating seniors who were bestowed with the honor were Garrett Knapp and Chandler Last.
The first of the orators was Knapp. Knapp started his speech taking the Class of 2022 to the beginning, Aug. 28, 2018.
“That date may be insignificant to many, but for us, this date marks the beginning of a brand new chapter in our lives,” he said, the journey through high school. “Going through the next couple of years, Knapp said “people began to start down different paths,” but, “no matter how separate our paths became from our classmates, we would always come back together to help each other.”
After mentioning the date that the Class of 2022’s journey started, Knapp mentioned another date, March 13, 2020, when students heard that they would have two weeks off of school.
“Two weeks turned into two months turned into two years of struggling with online school, losing the opportunity to participate in the activities we all enjoyed,” said Knapp.
However, Knapp said that the pandemic they endured helped them grow stronger. Knapp, son of THS Principal Phil Knapp, used one of his father’s favorite quotes.
During the pandemic, Knapp said there were moments when he thought “I can’t do this.” It was then that his dad’s quote, “can’t fell off a wall and died,” would remind him to overcome.
“This quote filled with improper grammar drove me crazy, but he was right,” said Knapp. “I believe COVID did not ruin our high school experience. The time we had off really allowed us to reflect on how important going to school was for us and how much fun we had together because of school.”
Knapp ended his speech telling the Class of 2022 to remove the word can’t from their vocabulary, because “you have proven to yourself and everyone else that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.
Knapp was followed by Chandler Last. Last used his time on the podium to talk about the people of the Class of 2022, who have “grown together, laughed together and often complained about school together as a collective group.”
Last dedicated a portion of his speech talking about some of the memories the class made along the way, including Wilderness Quest and class mathball games, and how much he enjoyed going through these events with his fellow classmates.
Last said that as they move onto their next chapter in life, the Class of 2022 will meet new people and create new memories. However, no matter where life takes them, he said they will never forget their THS experience. He said what is unique about their class is the people and their personalities, and how “they are the reasons we won’t forget our experiences here.”
No matter how badly he said he wishes to return to when “all we had to worry about was when nap time was,” the Class of 2022 has a lot of potential to fulfill. “Whether going to college, being in a big city, joining the military or heading into the workforce,” he said. “There is something for everyone. We must find that thing, whatever it may be that we are passionate about and run with it. We have all proved ourselves of great accomplishment.”
Following the two speeches, members of the Class of 2022 who are joining the military were honored. The class is sending seven members into the armed forces, into the Army, Navy and Air Force. Following both the military recognition and the scholarship recognition, the students finally experienced the moment they had been waiting for, as they received their diplomas, and officially became THS alumni.
After the band played the “Titusville High School Alma Mater,” Valedictorian and Class President Sarah Cole gave the farewell and benediction. Cole emphasized how hard the Class of 2022 had worked to get to this point. She told her fellow alumni to go off and and achieve great things, but always remember that “after walking down the stage and out of these gates, despite any event, we will forever still be the Class of 2022.”
Once the graduates and their family left the gate, as Cole said, the students assembled in Burgess Park to begin their parade. Led by fire and police, the students in their cars processed down Main Street, leaving Carter Field and Titusville High School in their rear mirrors.
