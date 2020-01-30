HARRISBURG – Property Tax/Rent Rebate applications are now available at the district offices of state Senator Michele Brooks for income-eligible older individuals, widows and widowers, and adults with disabilities for taxes paid in 2019.
The applications allow residents to take part in the state’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate program, which is open to state residents age 65 or older; widows and widowers age 50 or older; and those age 18 and over who are 100% disabled. The income limit is $35,000 per year for homeowners, and $15,000 annually for renters, with only half of Social Security income included.
Residents who will need assistance are required to supply their 1099s for Social Security, pensions, wages, interest and dividends. Individuals who own property must provide copies of their 2019 real estate tax bills that have been marked “paid” by their tax collector. Renters must have a Rent Certificate signed by their landlord.
The deadline for filing an application is June 30. The Department of Revenue will begin mailing and depositing rebates on July 1.
Application forms and assistance are available at Sen. Brooks’ district offices at 16678 McMath Ave. in Meadville, 99 Erie St. Suite 1 in Edinboro, and 100 Hadley Rd, Suite 9 in Greenville and at the Department of Revenue’s district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, and senior centers. Applications are also available online at revenue.state.pa.us or by calling toll-free (888) 222-9190.
