PLEASANTVILLE, Venango County — With the smell of greasy food, the sounds of kids yelling while winning prizes and the sight of smiles galore, The Pleasantville Community Festival is in full swing.
While the festival had its first event on Wednesday night with the fish fry and music, and kids night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are when the event really kicks into gear, with two full days of activities and entertainment.
“We have had a great mixture of ages here. Everyone seems to love the hands-on atmosphere and is just excited to be here,” said Jason Trost, vice president of the festival committee.
There are ample games and activities for kids, food and vendors for the parents and even Elvis — who might have just been an impersonator — made an appearance for the grandparents.
As the festival gets ready for its last day today, Trost said that so far everything has gone great.
“In terms of attendance and also the weather, this is the best festival we have put on that I can remember,” he said.
Highlights from Friday’s festivities included the Kids Power Wheel Derby and RC Car Races, as the festival got the engines, or batteries, into full gear.
The winner of the derby was four-year-old Laikynn Davis, who enjoyed being able to run into things in her Power Wheel and not get in trouble for the first time.
“My favorite part was popping the other kids balloons,” said Davis, as she raced her vehicle around with reckless abandon.
The RC cars were kept busy too. Cason and John Dunham spent their fair share of time racing the little race cars around the track. The only thing that took them away from the controller was the ice cream being sold at one of the food stands.
“I’ll be right back,” said John as he and his brother went to grab a bite to eat.
Joining the brothers at the ice cream stand was State Senator Scott Hutchinson (R-21). The Herald interrupted the senator with some questions as he was enjoying an apple dumpling with a scoop of ice cream. Hutchinson has been taking his girls to this festival for years and said he enjoys “Seeing people out and about, having fun and supporting their community.”
Hutchinson said that in a time where neighbors might not go out of their way to get to know who lives next door, festivals like these are important.
“This is a good way to see each other, be nostalgic, and share some laughs and food together,” he said.
For those who may have missed the first couple of days of the festival, the fun continues today as the festival concludes with a full day of events.
The first item on the schedule is the Southern Tier Garden Tractor Pull, with registration at 11 a.m. The parade, which Trost said is bigger than in years past, starts at 4 p.m. This year the classic cars from the cruise in will also be joining the parade entries.
There will also be a corn hole tournament at 4:30, and inflatables and vendors on the ground, before the festival closes with the Route 8 band from 7 to 10 p.m. with fireworks following the performance, ending the festival with a bang.
“We always get a good hometown fireworks display from Jeff Gibson,” said Trost.
