A full City Council meeting took place Tuesday night with discussions ranging from the new rental licensing program and the new Blight Review Committee to the approval of three special events.
A new feature of council meetings was also unveiled with the business spotlight in the manager’s report.
After hearing public outcry both in-person and on social media, city council added the Titusville Rental Licensing Program (TRLP) to the old business part of Tuesday’s agenda. Council then opened the floor to the public hoping to hear comments and concerns about the new program.
The TRLP requires that landlords in the city get a license to lease out buildings to tenants. Besides the $100 biyearly fee, properties are also inspected by the City’s building inspector to make sure the properties are up to code.
The program only recently became active, and the start of inspections had some landlords and tenants upset. Melissa Winans is a renter in Titusville who brought up COVID-19 concerns. She said that both she and her daughter are immunocompromised.
She has not allowed family members to visit, let alone a building inspector who has been to countless other homes. “How am I to feel safe?” said Winans. “We’re living through a pandemic.”
She said that with so much going on, she hasn’t been able to keep up with the ongoings of council, and was blindsided by the program. She also felt that renters were being punished, when homeowners will not be inspected. “I’m being held to rules that half of the town isn’t,” she said.
Council then heard from landlord John Gullin. Unlike Winans, Gullin didn’t have a specific reason that he didn’t want the City to do inspections.
“It’s the principal,” said Gullin. “It’s a private space.” Gullin said that over the years he has tried to be the best landlord that he can be, fixing anything that might have broken.
He said that the reason the City has a building inspector is to go and check to make sure renters are being protected, and that this program is redundant.
“That’s what Skip is for,” he said. Gullin read a short section of the Pennsylvania Constitution, emphasizing that he feels the program is, “government overreach.”
Mayor Jon Crouch responded to Gullin with a question. Crouch asked how many tenants he believes are worried that if they call the building inspector, their landlord will just throw them out.
“You become a landlord, that’s a business. If you run a business in the City of Titusville, you get a business license. When you get a business license you are subject to health inspections,” said Crouch.
Council reiterated that this is not a money making scheme, but a way to protect people.
“This is for the safety of the people,” said Deputy Mayor William McCrillis. McCrillis said he remembers driving around town and seeing all these beautiful homes, but now some of those homes have turned into blighted properties.
In response to the feedback they have received, the City introduced policies for the building inspector. They believe these policies will help create procedures that must be followed when administering the TRLP to keep both sides happy and safe throughout the entire process.
In other business, the City wants to make changes to the Blight Review Committee Ordinance. The current version is out of date, and the City wants the distribution of power for the committee to fall more in the hands of the Titusville Redevelopment Authority and less on council and the mayor.
Currently, the mayor would oversee the committee, which Crouch said he would like to be changed. Council will work on an updated ordinance in the meantime, and present it to the public when ready.
Council also approved a special event. According to Adam Diem, race organizer, gravel bike races are emerging as a popular sport. Titusville has it’s fair share of both dirt and gravel roads, which is what the races need.
Diem is currently holding a naming contest for the event, which would take place on May 21, 2022. He wants this race to be a destination race where people from across the country could travel to Titusville to participate.
His goal is to create a long-lasting event that works with the community and businesses that will benefit the entire community.
“This is what we want,” said McCrillis. “This is what we are after.”
At the end of the meeting council approved a program which could bring grant funds into Titusville. Council authorized an agreement between the Oil Region Alliance (ORA) and the City for the ORA to search for and complete grant applications on the City’s behalf.
The contract is through the end of the year and would cost $5,200. Many grants however have administration reimbursements that would help pay for that amount.
Meeting notes
— Council approved a special event application for Boy Scouts Pack 97. The scouts will use Burgess Park on Oct. 23 from 5 to 10 p.m. for a Haunted Halloween Walk. The event is free to the public, and will allow citizens to walk around the park and see haunted sights.
— Council approved a special event for Life Springs Worship Center. Their event, Queen City Revival, will feature music and fellowship at Scheide Park on Oct. 30 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event is free to the public.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
