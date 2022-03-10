FRANKLIN, Venango County — The Venango County Commissioners gave voters an update on the upcoming primary election at their meeting Tuesday afternoon. Currently, though information on the election changes day to day, the election calendar in the county has been suspended.
During the election board meeting, the commissioners gave an update on the standing of the upcoming May Primary Election. Unfortunately not only for the county government, who hold the elections, but also for the voting public, a lot is still up in the air.
“We push strong election integrity, and take pride in how we run our elections,” said Commissioner Albert Abramovic. “With so many uncertainties, we are left with last minute decisions.”
Before you can have an election, you need an election map. The county is waiting for approval of the map for the federal seats that will be up for grabs in this year’s election.
The case is currently before the U.S. Supreme Court. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently decided to impose a new election map. The U.S. Supreme Court is discussing whether or not to put a hold on the decision to impose the map.
While the county waits for the go ahead, the election calendar is suspended. The county, according to Commission Dulaney, is “moving forward as much as we can.”
They are currently moving forward so that if they get approval, they won’t have to play catch up. The commissioners said it is much easier to have to cancel or undo something than it is to have to rush.
The changing maps could also change who Venango County residents are represented by. The old maps had all of the county represented by Congressman GT Thompson. The new maps would see the county almost split in half, with Congressman Mike Kelly representing part of the county.
After the meeting, The Herald spoke with the commissioners, who were upset at the situation they have been put in. Commissioner Dulaney said that as a commissioner he has been a part of three elections, and is yet to have the same rules for consecutive elections.
“The target is moving constantly,” said Dulaney.
Speaking to the amount of change that they have seen, Commissioner Sam Breene said that the current situation is one that has to do with the state of politics in the country and in the state. He said that the state has successfully made maps for 200 years, and that the current political climate is what has made the map process such a headache.
As the county heads toward the May 17 date for the primary election, the commissioners don’t even know how many elections they could be hosting. If this process keeps moving slowly, the county could be forced to have multiple different elections for state and federal races.
Breene said that if it comes to that point, it “would be irresponsible.” Commissioner Abramovic followed that statement saying that the more elections they host, the more it costs the county.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
