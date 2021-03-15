Dr. Michael Dvorkin, chair of the United Way of the Titusville Region 75th Diamond Jubilee “It’s A Wonderful Life ... With United Way” campaign, announced that the agency’s annual fundraising campaign surpassed its 2020 campaign goal of $175,000 with $175,340 in pledges and donations.
Dvorkin recognized the giving spirit of the Titusville Community. “The generosity and the community spirit that has been demonstrated by the people here is overwhelming. Despite the difficult economic times, I am truly amazed at the level of giving that has been demonstrated in this year’s campaign,” he said. “A special thank you goes out to all of the volunteers and community members in Titusville for their generosity. I am very proud to have played even a small part in the success of this year’s campaign, and am honored to be asked to help. Thank you Titusville.”
The goal for the 2020 campaign was set at $175,000, a decline of $15,000 from the 2019 campaign. Chief Professional Officer for the United Way of the Titusville Region Terri Ann Wig explained, “With the pandemic in full swing and the economic fallout caused by it, the board had to take a hard look at the budget and set a realistic goal for the community. United Way cut a number of internal programs and took other cost-saving measures to allow for support for community partner programs at a level that would be beneficial and impactful to their important programs. These programs provided much- needed services to our community and without the support provided through the United Way campaign, many of our agencies would find it necessary to find additional resources or reduce services.”
Funds realized from the campaign and other outside sources support programs that are provided by: Associated Charities; Youth Connection; mini-grants to Scout troops and packs; Center for Financial Independence; Family Service and Children’s Aid Society; Hospice; Salvation Army; Titusville Regional Literacy Council; Titusville Health and Aging Center; YMCA; YWCA; Community Health Services Medical Transportation and programs and projects of the United Way including Pre-K scholarships; THS Student United Way projects; American Legion Community Support Partnership and Moose Club Community Support Partnership; 2-1-1 information and referral launch in Crawford County and community-wide human service needs assessment.
Over the past 75 years the United Way has provided over $7,000,000 to support community programs, served tens of thousands of community members in times of need and mobilized thousands of volunteers to help build a stronger community. While times have changed, the agency’s dedication to the community has never wavered.
For more information on the United Way of the Titusville Region, or any of the funded agencies or programs, contact the United Way office at (814) 827-1322.
