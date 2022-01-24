Parks are a place typically enjoyed during the warm weather. Once winter rolls around, area parks including Oil Creek State Park and Two Mile Run County Park, start to prepare for the Spring.
During the lull that is Winter, as soon as park staff see snow, they get to work, waiting for the influx of winter athletes ready go ride and slide on their grounds.
“Once it gets cold out not many people come out to the park, until the snow comes” said Luke Kauffman, park director of Two Mile Run County Park.
With the first major snow of 2022 in the books, both parks are looking forward to seeing people back spending time outdoors.
After receiving 18 inches of snow this past weekend, Kauffman said that the park is ready for people to be back on their grounds.
“This will be our first big Saturday of the season,” he said.
All the warning signs are there. The sledding hill has sufficient paths worn into the snow and the lake seems to be freezing enough for fishermen to start some ice fishing.
Kauffman said all day people have come to the lake, drilled a hole to see if the ice is thick enough, and then left.
“We still need a day to freeze up the ice, and with these low temperatures, today and tomorrow, it might just do that,” said Kauffman.
He never tells people if it is ok to go fishing on the ice, never wanting to give an incorrect recommendation, but said that he has seen plenty of people on the ice testing it out themselves.
Two Mile Run is the only one of the two parks to have a lake for ice fishing, but winter activities to be done on the land is not limited to that.
The park also has hills for sledding, miles of trails for both cross-country skiing and snow shoeing and trails open for snowmobiling. The park also has fire pits in their pavilions for those who want a fire to warm up after playing in the snow.
Two Mile Run has the lake, and according to Kauffman, some basic trails for skiing and snow shoeing. The park offers rentals, and is a great place for beginners to learn a new activity.
When those beginners start to really get their footing on the trails, Kauffman will often recommend that they go to Oil Creek State Park.
Two Mile Run has three or four miles of trail, compared to Oil Creek’s 12 miles of trail networks.
“I just enjoy people coming out and using the parks,” said Kauffman. “The goal is to get people outside.”
Kauffman will groom the trails at Two Mile Run this morning, preparing for skiiers.
At Oil Creek State Park, the trails have been open since Monday.
The park is holding a “ski-swap” event this weekend, hosted by their concessionaire, Sun Valley Nordic, at the Ski Warming Hut. This is a chance for anyone who may have outgrown old equipment to swap it out for something that fits them. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
It is a great time to swap items, as according to Kauffman, the snow is here to stay. This is a change from last year, where the occasional snow would quickly melt away.
At Two Mile Run, there was no skiing at all last year, and just two weeks of ice fishing.
“This is different from what we’ve had the past couple of years,” said Kauffman. “It is a welcome change.”
The Herald recently posted a poll onto our website asking area residents what their favorite winter activity was. Among the options were sledding, skiing, tubing, and ice skating.
The highest vote getter of the group wasn’t any of the options listed above, as 64% of voters responded that their favorite winter activity was hibernating, with channel surfing coming in second place.
Hopefully area residents will try something new this weekend, and get to experience the beauty of northwestern Pennsylvania in the snow at one of the local parks ready to welcome them.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
