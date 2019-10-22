School board approves 3 construction projects

The Titusville Area School Board approved three major construction projects at their meeting on Monday, while holding off a vote on the fourth.

Board members gave unanimous votes for the replacement of the Titusville High School roof, reworking of the high school gymnasium and renovations at the Early Childhood Learning Center. A project calling for the installation of an artificial turf field at Carter Field is still under examination.

The three projects combined are estimated to cost between $9 million to $9.1 million. The roof replacement is estimated to cost between $2.6 million to $3.4 million, while the gym work is estimated as costing between $500,000 to $600,000 and the ECLC project is estimated at $5.9 million.

Stantec, an architectural firm that has frequently worked with the school over the past several years, is providing design services for all of the projects. The company, at the Oct. 14 school board meeting, offered to charge a 6% fee on cost of construction for the three projects if they were approved together, though that offer did not apply to the artificial field.

A member of the public, Tom Eggleston, asked at the meeting why the school board did not go out to bid for architectural services on the project. Business Manager Shawn Sampson explained that in 2009, the school board’s buildings and grounds committee performed a search for an architectural service to maintain a relationship with the district. While the district has the option to go out to bid for the services, Sampson said they are not required to, though all of the actual construction work will go out for bid.

As discussed at the Oct. 14 meeting, Sampson is proposing that the district utilize capital reserve funds and a loan to pay for the renovations.

Initially, Sampson called for the borrowing of $10 million, with any remaining expenses taken from the reserve fund’s $3.6 million. However, the borrowing amount was determined based on all four projects being approved, and Sampson said it may be lower if the artificial turf installation is not also undertaken.

In his preliminary proposal, Sampson showed a way the board would be able to pay off the debt from borrowing for the project without needing to raise taxes. The payments for the debt would amount to between $347,000 to $417,000 annually, though that amount is accounting for a $10 million borrowing.

The payments would be accounted for through a three-fold strategy. Sampson called for the elimination of a $200,000 transfer to the capital reserve fund done every year to make up the bulk of the debt payments. Further, a pre-existing lease debt is set to end March 2022, which will add another $125,000 to the district’s coffers. The remaining amount needed would be made up through miscellaneous financial actions.

In addition, the ECLC project is subject to a funding reimbursement from the Pennsylvania Department of Education through a project known as PlanCon. Sampson said the district could receive around 30% of costs for the ECLC work back through the program, though cautioned that there is a possibility the reimbursement could fall through.

The artificial turf project is estimated as costing $1.8 million, according to Stantec.

In terms of individual work, the roof replacement calls for the demolition of the existing high school roof down to the deck, which would then be repaired as required. A new roof system would then be placed overtop, which would include new insulation, cover boards and roof membrane. The project is being undertaken due to leaks on the existing roof, many of which are hard to track down and fix due to the multiple layers of roofing membrane applied over the building throughout the years.

Further, heating and cooling units on the roof would be replaced, as they are nearing the end of their life expectancy. Work would run from June 2020 to September 2020.

The gym renovation calls for the installation of new bleachers around the central basketball court. These bleachers, along with a re-positioning of the court, would allow for a 10-foot gap between the boundaries of the court and spectators as a safety measure.

In addition to the gap, the new bleachers would make future repairs easier. According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, the current bleachers are so old that it is difficult to find replacement parts for them.

The project may also include improved handicap accessibility to the gym from the Walnut Street entrance. Work would last from June 2020 to September 2020.

The largest of the approved undertakings, the ECLC renovations aim to replace deteriorated plumbing lines running throughout the school, provide various upgrades to the classrooms and switch the position of the administration office and library area. That final task is to enhance security at the building, as it would place the office right next to the entrance and require all visitors to pass by there before moving on to the rest of the structure. Work would take place from March of 2021 to October 2021.

No vote was taken on the artificial turf installation at the recommendation of Keebler, who at the Oct. 14 meeting suggested board members acquire more information about the proposal before casting a vote on it.

Resignation

The resignation of Char Eggleston was accepted by the majority of board members. Eggleston announced her stepping down at the Oct. 14 meeting, listing a series of complaints, including criticizing the district’s support for the mass customized learning program at Hydetown Elementary School and accusations of other board members not communicating with her.

Shaffer was the sole board member to vote against accepting the resignation, and said that she would miss Eggleston.

“I think she should have stayed,” Shaffer said. “I wished she would have stayed.”

The resignation was effective Oct. 14. The school board is accepting applications and letters of interest from anyone interested in filling Eggleston’s board seat until Oct. 31, at 3 p.m. Application forms are available at the school district administration office, located at 301 E. Spruce St., on weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, a Titusville resident for at least one year prior to appointment to the board and not hold office or position of profit under any government in the Titusville Area School District.

The vote to appoint a new board member will take place at the Nov. 11 meeting.

Stand for the Silent

Loretta Clifford, a leading member of the Titusville chapter of the anti-bullying group Stand For The Silent, spoke during the public comment section of the meeting, giving a presentation about the group and stressing the importance of confronting bullying.

According to Clifford, 66,000 children committed suicide due to bullying over the last seven and a half years. Clifford herself had to pull her kids from the TASD in 2016 due to bullying problems.

“Every year, 116,000 children do not go to school due to bullying,” Clifford said. “One in four children, by the time they reach high school, not only have thought about suicide but they actually have a plan.”

The group aims to bring the founder of the national Stand For The Silent organization, Kirk Smalley, to the Titusville area to speak on the topic of bullying. Clifford said the group has been working with Keebler for the goal and is close to the final step necessary. Keebler told The Herald the final step involved securing funding, which she said she was successful in doing though was waiting on some final confirmation letters before she could release details.

Clifford said the Titusville chapter currently consists of 80 members, including 40 children, though she predicted the numbers will rise in the future. She also explained that all Stand For the Silent chapters operate as closed groups in order to protect people who may have been bullied from retaliation. As such, not everyone is allowed to join the group, though Clifford stressed this was for safety reasons.

A member of the public, Kayla Schweitzer, spoke in support of the group during public comment. Schweitzer said her own kids have suffered from bullying, and criticized the district for giving only light punishments to bullies or too many warnings.

“I mean, you get kids that get detention just for missing a class,” she said. “These kids that are bullying, they don’t get anything.”

Scweitzer urged the board to do something about bullying in the district soon.

“The job needs to get done quick before something happens,” she said.

Other meeting news

The board gave approval to an agreement with the Heisman Trophy Trust that will see two plaques placed at Carter Field to honor John Heisman in the near future. Heisman is a Titusville native who made significant contributions to developing the sport of football. The Heisman Trophy, named in his honor, is given out yearly to a top college football athlete.

In an aim to increase transparency, the board approved a measure to put up an electronic version of the packets each board members is provided for the public to see. The electronic packets will let visitors to the district’s website see the full agenda for each board meeting and view any attachments relating to each agenda item. The packets will be placed online prior to any meetings. The action does not cost the district any money.

The next meeting of the Titusville Area School Board will take place at Nov. 11, at 7 p.m., at the Titusville High School.

