It is said that many innovations come about from times of struggle. Last year, as the Titusville Area School District (TASD) struggled to honor its seniors due to restrictions put in place from the COVID-19 pandemic, a new Titusville tradition was born.
For the second year, TASD and the City of Titusville have come together to honor the graduates from Titusville Area High School by putting signs for each graduate on public display in Scheide Park.
For the 2020 graduates, the City purchased signs to be put on display to honor the students. The school district also purchased signs that were delivered by faculty and staff to each senior’s home.
This year will see a hybrid of the two. The signs for the graduates were installed on Monday and will remain up until graduation. After graduation, students have the option of taking them home for display.
According to Titusville Mayor Jon Crouch, the City reached out to the school district about wanting to help continue what they had done last year. The school district, however, had already ordered the signs. The City and district came together and decided to share the cost, with the City volunteering to place the signs in the park.
Crouch said that he and City Manager Neil Fratus had driven through Townville and seen the banners they had put up for Maplewood graduates.
He thought that Titusville could also honor its students with signs, saying that it was “a nice gesture that we could do here too.”
Apparently the school district had a similar thought around the same time, as both entities put up their own signs in 2020.
Crouch is looking forward to seeing the signs in the park for years to come. “It’s a great yearly tradition,” he said.
TASD Superintendent Stephanie Keebler was happy that the City wanted to participate in honoring the graduates again this year. She called the signs, “a great joint effort.”
As the superintendent, Keebler was thankful to be able to work with City officials who were wanted to “support the graduates.”
The cooperation between the City and school district is just another example of the efforts of both entities to support the community and foster local pride.
“This is just a contnuation of a positive relationship,” said Keebler.
Crouch hopes that these efforts show the students how much the City is willing to support them.
Crouch said that the students are the “lifeblood” of the City, and hopes more students stay in Titusville to raise a family through the same school district they were educated in.
Speaking of the Class of 2021, Crouch said, “They are a resilient bunch.”
With all they have gone through academically in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, he knows the students are excited “to have an actual graduation” to send them off.
