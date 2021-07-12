By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
MEADVILLE— A tentative time for the trial of Jack Elijah Turner was set for the end of October during a pre-trial conference at the Crawford County Courthouse on Wednesday morning.
There is a default date for September if the October dates do not work due to scheduling.
Besides a potential trial time, action about access to phone and police records were also discussed.
Turner is charged in connection with a 2019 double murder in Randolph Township.
The defendant, Turner, who was 21 at the time of the crime, allegedly shot both his stepmother, Shannon Whitman, 49, and her son, Darrin Whitman, 10, in the back of the head at Shannon’s residence, 13185 State Highway 198.
After the last pre-trial conference in April, the trial was moved to the September court schedule. Crawford County Common Pleas Judge Mark D. Stevens said that he wanted to hold the conference to get an update on where the case stands for both the defense and prosecution.
Stevens asked both District Attorney Francis D. Schultz, lead for the prosecution, and Owen Seman and Michael Waltman, representing the defense, if the September trial date still works for all involved.
Schultz told the judge that the prosecution was “ready to go.”
The defense, however, said they felt a September trial would not be workable.
Part of the difficulty in scheduling the trial is the amount of moving parts needed for such a trial.
Both sides are waiting for experts. According to the defense, they have an expert who is currently working on a report. It was said that six weeks is needed for report.
There is also a mitigation specialist for the defense who needs the trial to work around a surgery. Schultz also has a vactation planned around that time.
Stephens at one point during the conference excused members of the public from the courtroom to speak with a court administrator.
After they were finished, he said that due to the size and nature of the case, with dozens of witnesses and experts expected to be involved, that they could not get a firm date.
Part of what makes this case more difficult to plan is the nature of alleged crimes and potential punishment.
As this is a potential death-penalty case, Stephens said that for aspects like jury selection, the dynamics of the case could cause them to move slower, having to go deeper into the pool.
Also, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a separate courtroom would be needed to hold the potential jurors during selection.
Stephens, after getting information from both the defense and prosecution, said he expects the trial to last about two to three weeks.
If the October date does not work, the trial will take place in September, not long after the defense’s expert report would be finished.
He asked that if there were any changes that were to occur, due to the potential September date, that both sides report to him quickly. Stephens did say that an October date would be “better” for a number of reasons.
Also discussed during the conference was a defense request foraccess to information. The defense would like phone records from AT&T of two cellphones that may have been with both victims when they died, and were found at the crime scene.
The communications company objected to the subpoena sumbitted by the defense, citing California Public Utility Codes. The company informally said that it would not release the records without the written consent of the account holder.
Stephens, after saying that the phone records may have evidentiary value, that if he were to compell production, that it could take a while. He also said that the company may not give them the records, and “I’m not driving to California.”
At the end of the conference, Stephens wrote two seperate orders, one that said to enforce the subpoena.
The other motion, besides setting a potential trial time, had to deal with Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) records.
The defense wants access to police records of times where police may have been called to residences where Turner lived with Whitman.
The defense said the information is relevant to explaining their client’s upbringing.
PSP had asked Schultz about the defense’s request, and he had said no. After the relevance for upbringing and mitigation were discussed by the parties, Schultz agreed to get the records for the defense.
Stephens asked that the defense narrow the dates and addresses they wish to have records for. It was also decided that if the defense feels the records they received are not adequate, that they file with the court immediately.
The defense has until Friday to submit relevant information to Schultz.
Judge Stephens said he wants another conference once a trial date is set.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.