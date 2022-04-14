At a Titusville Area School District board meeting last month, school board members were painted a picture of the state of Titusville students when it comes to reading. That picture wasn’t pretty.
Even before the pandemic, which only made matters worse, in regards to reading, Titusville area students have fallen behind. It was said that drastic action needed to be taken to get students back up to where they were before the pandemic, and make sure they have foundational skills to allow them to succeed.
The Titusville Area School District Board of School Directors took drastic action during a special meeting Monday night, approving more than $600,000 to overhaul the English Language Arts (ELA) curriculum for all students.
The school board approved the purchase of Three Cheers for K-4 students at the cost of $17,636, Amplify CKLA for K5 to fifth grade students at the cost of $367,968 and Into Literature for the sixth to twelfth grade students at the cost of $259,269.
“Some of the reasons we are looking for purchase of ELA curriculum K-12 is to address some of the issues we are seeing as a result of COVID and Pre-COVID,” said Jesse Maine, Director of Learning for the district.
The Titusville Area School District has used the same ELA curriculum since 2006. Two years ago, knowing that an update was needed, Maine and a committee of teachers and officials did a book study on The Knowledge Gap, a book on how to educate students when it comes to reading.
Speaking to The Herald, Maine said “We knew we needed to change some things, but before you can do that you have to understand what needs to be changed.”
Maine and a review committee made up of 21 teachers representing all grade levels and district schools, reading specialists, four elementary principals and the ELA Department Head spent hours and hours of time over a two-year period looking at what needs to be fixed, and how best to fix it.
The committee reviewed webinars from dozens of vendors, piloted resources in the classroom and spent ten hours of independent review of core curriculum content.
Through their time reviewing materials and curriculum, two essential aspects of ELA programming was identified — building knowledge and the science of reading.
The science of reading is a “structured literacy approach” that focuses on phonics, writing grammar and reading. The science of reading has gained steam in recent years, and legislation is currently in the Pennsylvania house that would mandate the science of reading being taught.
The building of knowledge is a more wholistic approach to help kids fill in the blank when they read. During his presentation, Maine put two paragraphs on the page, and blanked out some important information. He asked the school board members if they knew, based on what was on the screen, what the story was talking about.
Maine explained that the curriculums that were proposed, like Amplify CKLA, teach reading “through the lens of science and social studies,” and “select rich stories to bring our history, culture and science into ELA so students can learn reading in context.”
Some school board members, including Jim Come and Kevin O’Neill, had reservations about spending such a large sum on programming. They asked Maine and Business Manager Shawn Sampson about how the purchases could affect the district budgets.
Sampson said that the curriculum would be purchased using ESSER — federal COVID-19 relief funding.
According to Superintendent Stephanie Keebler, it is really important to mention that within that ESSER funding there are specific pots that have to be used to address learning loss and “circular resources that are research based.”
There were also questions about reoccurring expenses. The initial purchase of the programs gives the district the curriculum and five years worth of licenses and consumables. After five years, they will cost the district $55,000 per year.
There has been talk about the school budget and making sure they ween themselves off of federal COVID assistance funds so that when the funds are gone, the district does not have a hole to fill. Sampson said that the district has been planning for these costs, and has worked the expenses into the budget in certain ways.
There were also questions about if this would be a district-wide initiative, and about the transition period of introducing the materials. Maine said that there are still some details that have to be worked out, but at the end of the day, even with hurdles, what they are getting is “better than what we have.”
Speaking to the approval of the purchase of the curriculum, Keebler said that this has been the result of a long process. She said the district has had the goal of updating the curriculum for a while, and that this will bring TASD current with the necessary resources needed to build skills that the students need.
In other business, the district also had a regularly scheduled committee meeting where they discussed adding school districts to the Rocket Online Campus Program and the bringing in career counselors.
The school board has a recommendation to approve a services agreement for the Rocket Online Campus with Redbank Valley, Keystone, Allegheny-Clarion, Union and Cranberry School Districts. If accepted, Rocket Online would now have agreements with seven school districts, and they are projecting to have agreements in place with nine districts.
The board also heard of a recommendation to approve a two-year agreement for career counseling services with the United Way of Venango County. The agreement would see counselors come to Titusville schools two days a week to help with college applications, college financial aid and job applications.
The school board has their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held in the THS boardroom. At that meeting there will be a budget presentation.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
