HARRISBURG — State Senator Michele Brooks brought together some experts in the medical field to tackle questions that area residents have about the COVID-19 vaccines. Those questions were submitted by telephone and online on Monday during a Tele-Town Hall.
Following an “extremely challenging past year” Brooks said she hoped the event would answer some of the many questions she has heard from area residents.
Meadville Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer Philip Pandolph told those listening that since late December, the medical center has administered approximately 16,000 vaccines so far. He added that he expects to add approximately 3,500 to that total this week. That total includes both first and second vaccines.
Pandolph added that the medical center plans to move the vaccination clinic to the former Peebles location in the Park Avenue Plaza in Vernon Township some time in March in order to “expand capacity.”
The first caller to ask a question was a man identified as “Bill, who lives near Townville.” Bill asked when the vaccine may be available to young people in good health?
His question was addressed by Pennsylvania Department of Health acting Secretary Alison Beam. Beam predicted that the state could be in Phase Two of the vaccination process by late spring or summer. She added that at the moment the supply of vaccine is not equal to the demand.
A few of the callers asked about the vaccine as it pertained to their specific medical concerns. Primary Health Network Chief medical Officer Dr. George Garrow addressed each of the specific concerns.
When asked which vaccine is the most effective, Garrow replied, “The best vaccine is the one that you can get.” He said that both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been shown to be equally effective in preventing the virus. He added that the recent approval of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine adds more ammunition to the arsenal. He described the one-dose vaccine as “very effective in preventing hospitalization and significant symptoms from the virus.”
Another caller addressed a recent postponement of second vaccines due to weather conditions and asked if the first shot in a two-shot vaccine is enough.
Beam replied that the second dose is vital to prevention of the spread. “The second dose should be scheduled by the same provider who gave the first dose,” Beam said. “It’s really important to go back. Getting one dose can cause some of the variants of the virus that we are seeing.”
Pandolph added that people who get the first dose have up to 42 days to get the second and assured the second doses would be administered despite prior delays.
Garrow chimed in by stating that there is no need to start over if the second vaccine is not administered within the 42 days.
The next caller asked if any vaccination clinics were going to be held in rural areas, like local fire halls, in order to accommodate people who can’t travel far from home.
Pandolph said the logistics of holding a mass clinic in a small building would be challenging due to the requirements of storing and administering the vaccine and the need for ample parking and a recovery area.
A woman identified as Magdalene asked where the state is with mask regulations. Garrow was quick to quote his rules from “Public Health 101.”
“You can still transmit the virus even if you’ve been vaccinated,” he said. “The vaccine just prevents you from getting sick. Now is not the time to relax safety precautions.”
Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.