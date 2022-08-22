According to Department of Environmental Protection documents, Raccoon Refuse was given 48 hours to remove and properly dispose of all solid waste from their transfer facility, located at 44939 Old Route 7 in Spartansburg.
After a general inspection on Tuesday, a field order was served to Raccoon Refuse Transfer Station, Inc. owner Ernest Sell. The order states that the company has 48 hours to remove and dispose of the solid waste, and to then submit disposal receipts within five days.
The order said the reason immediate action must be taken is that the “odors and unsightliness has caused a public nuisance.”
The general inspection report noted that “there are piles of waste beyond the approved unloading areas, and there are Raccoon Refuse trucks on site which appear to have had waste in them for multiple days.” The report also said that there was waste at the facility “covered with maggots and attracting birds and other vermin.”
Raccoon Refuse, which was the City of Titusville’s refuse contractor, emailed City Manager Neil Fratus on Monday morning saying that the company was closing. The DEP field order said just as much, and included that the operator of the transfer station, Raccoon Refuse, has ceased conducting daily activities at the permitted transfer facility, causing solid waste to spread beyond approved areas.
At 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, two DEP environmental trainees traveled to Raccoon Refuse’s Spartansburg transfer station. They arrived to find both the front gate and office unlocked. No one was present at the facility at the time of inspection.
The two trainees noted several violations in their report. Some violations included that: there are piles of waste beyond the approved unloading areas, and there are Raccoon Refuse trucks on site which appear to have had waste in them for multiple days; waste has spread throughout the facility causing the building areas on the premises to be noticeably dirty; putrescible waste has been on site at Raccoon Refuse for multiple days, causing odors and public nuisance; and Raccoon Refuse has had waste on site for multiple days, which is causing odors, unsightliness, and the attraction,harborage, and breeding of vectors.
According to the report, a few hours after the inspection took place, a field order was served to Sell. The order included three requests, the immediate cessation of waste collection at the facility, removal of waste already there and evidence of the waste having been properly disposed via receipts or manifests.
Tom Decker, Community Relations Coordinator for the DEP Northwest Regional Office, said in an email to The Herald that the DEP “will closely monitor compliance with the order and follow up as necessary.”
