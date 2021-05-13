Over the weekend, anglers from near and far came to Titusville for some good fishing that supports a good cause.
The Titusville Rotary Club held the 2021 Oil Creek Classic, even if the weather was less than welcoming. Event Coordinator Al Rickerson said the weather made for great fishing. “It sure was the Oil Creek Classic,” he said, “Classically cold.”
After canceling the 2020 Oil Creek Classic due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rickerson was pleased with how this year’s event turned out.
“This was our best weekend yet,” he said. When hosting an event in May in the Titusville area, you never know what the weather will bring.
Even though it may not have been great for those who weren’t wearing waders, for the fisherman, it was ideal. “The water was cold enough for all the fish to bite,” said Rickerson.
A mix of almost freezing rain and the cold water meant that the fish were moving around, exactly what the anglers wanted. The conditions showed in the total for the weekend, with more than 140 fish caught.
Of the 140, the adult category big winner, Bradley Thompson caught 38 of them. Thompson not only won the award for most fish, he also won the biggest fish trophy with a 22-inch trout.
The second place finisher for the adults was Aiden Kightlinger. Ben Lockhart took home third place for the adult group.
As the event benefits the rotary’s youth programming, the classic also has a division for youth to compete in. The youth big winner this year was Kaleb Sopher.
The youth division winners receive the William R. Dixon traveling rod. The rotary purchased a “high end” fly rod and reel that is given to the youth winner to use. Along with a journal, the goal is that the young fisherman will use the rod for the year, furthering the love of the water, before giving it up to next year’s youth winner.
Second place in the youth division went to Stephen Tenny while Nate Lindquist and Coleman Huck tied for third.
The event was about much more than who caught the most fish. The Oil Creek Classic included Community Days, which was there for the entire community.
Rickerson wanted to thank the sponsors and volunteers for “braving the weather.”
While the weather on Saturday was cold, it was nothing compared to Sunday when snow covered the region.
“We got lucky,” said Rickerson, who’s sights are already set on next year. “I’m looking forward to making the next classic bigger and better than ever.”
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.