SAEGERTOWN — The PENNCREST school board approved participation in athletic events planned for early next year for a few teams in the district at its voting meeting Thursday night, although the list of events the board was to vote on was shortened by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions issued Thursday afternoon.
The shortened list of events the board approved Thursday included a tri-meet with North East and Iroquois on Jan. 9 hosted by the Cambridge Springs wrestling team, two trips for the Cambridge Springs girls’ basketball team – one on Jan. 9 to Sto-Rox High School in McKees Rocks and one on Feb. 3 to Dubois Central Catholic in Dubois and a trip for the Saegertown wrestling team on Jan. 9 to Reynolds High School in Greenville.
The initial list also included five events among the Maplewood, Saegertown and Cambridge Springs wrestling teams that were scheduled for either Dec. 12 or Dec. 19, but PENNCREST Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said he scratched those events off the list as the new restrictions have put a pause on all K-12 sports in Pennsylvania until Jan. 4.
The board also recognized players on the Maplewood and Saegertown girls’ volleyball teams, the Cambridge Springs girls’ soccer team and Saegertown cross country runner Samuel Hetrick for their excellence in the fall sports season.
Board member Jeff Brooks commended the district’s staff, parents and students for their flexibility so far this school year and praised the students’ dedication to their schools, athletics and extracurricular activities. “Our kids are out there, they’re resilient, they’re doing great, and we’re going to get through this,” Brooks said.
In other business of the board Thursday, the school board approved a small shakeup in the athletic coaching staff of teams among a couple of the district’s schools.
At Maplewood High School, the board accepted the resignation of Alyssa Proper as an assistant softball coach, while hiring Mike Proper as an assistant wrestling coach for the Tigers.
The board also accepted the resignation of Sean Byham as an assistant wrestling coach and hired Doug Luikart as the new assistant wrestling coach and Jennifer Krider as the new head softball coach at Saegertown High School.
The district’s technology department also has a new hire as the board approved Amanda Porter to come on as the new director of technology.
The next work session of the PENNCREST school board will be held at 7 p.m. on Jan. 11 in the district’s board room, and its next voting meeting will be held at the same time and place on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
