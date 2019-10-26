The gymnasium at the Early Childhood Learning Center was transformed into a world of witchcraft and wizardry Friday night, as the Titusville Regional Literacy Council held their latest Family Fun Night.
The event was themed around the popular novel series “Harry Potter,” and featured many references to the plot and characters of the books. Children got their chance to participate in a potions class, play a round of Quidditch (a fictional sport involving flying broomsticks and a golden ball with wings) and explore the Forbidden Forest.
The Family Fun Nights are held on the last Friday of most every month, with the exception of November and December. No event is held November, while the December event will fall on the second Friday this year.
Each night usually comes with its own unique theme, ranging from “Eggxellent Adventure” to “Life in the Pond,” and are targeted at kids in the third grade and younger. However, the “Harry Potter” event was the first time a theme was repeated.
According to TRLC Executive Director Kelli Davis, the “Harry Potter” theme was so popular last year, they just had to bring it back. Its wizardry and witching activities made it a perfect fit for Halloween without being too spooky.
Although, Davis did admit to another reason why the “Harry Potter” night was given a second chance.
“All of the staff are ‘Harry Potter’ fanatics,” she said with a laugh.
In the spirit of Halloween, participating children were encouraged to come dressed up, with many of them adorning their favorite wizard cloaks and witch’s hats. Davis herself cosplayed as Professor Dumbledore, the headmaster of the magic school Hogwarts where most of the “Harry Potter” novels take place.
Regardless of the theme, the Family Fun Nights all have similar goals. They offer educational programs in the science, technology, math and engineering fields, as well as a chance for physical exercise and youth development.
“We tried to get gross motor skills, fine motor skills, STEM activities, some physical activities — we try to do it all,” Davis said.
Ever since the nights started a little over two years ago, Davis said they have been steadily increasing in popularity, to the point that more than 100 children attend on an average night. Initially begun under a Community Innovation Zone grant, the program is now funded by the Crawford County Human Services with the direct support of the Crawford County Commissioners, according to Davis.
For many of the children themselves, the nights represent something special. Myra Cubbon, 8, of Cherrytree Township, said she’s been to so many Family Fun Nights that she can’t count them all.
“They always have fun and cool activities,” Cubbon said.
Cubbon attended the previous “Harry Potter” Family Fun Night, and said she really appreciated that the organizers were able to bring in some new features for the repeat theme. She was quick to point out that a Hogwarts Express play area was a new part of the event.
Just as appreciative of the events are Myra Cubbon’s parents, Tiffany and Keith Cubbon. Tiffany Cubbon said that while there are some groups who hold children-focused events in the Titusville area, naming the YWCA specifically, it can still be hard to find something for a kid to do some days, especially in an indoor environment.
Family Fun Nights are held monthly and start at 6 p.m. at the ECLC gymnasium, located at 330 E. Spruce St. The next iteration will take place on Dec. 13.
Ray can be reached, by email, at sray@titusvilleherald.com.
