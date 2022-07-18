Hundreds packed into the Titusville Iron Works on Thursday to celebrate the life of Ralph Kerr, a figure in the community who passed away this past weekend after a short battle with cancer.
The space was full of family and friends who shared stories about Kerr, who, according to those that spoke with The Herald, was larger than life. While there were certainly some tears shed, there were far more laughs to be heard, because, as lifelong friend Bob Joyce said, “Whenever you mention Ralph’s name to someone, the first thing they do is smile.”
Kerr was born on Dec. 2, 1961, in Titusville. Raised just north of Titusville in Bethel, he was a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1979. He married Susan L. McGinnis on Sept. 1, 1990, and is survived by three daughters; Kristen Kerr, Jacquie Smock and Kelsey Kerr.
Ralph worked in the dairy industry for decades as a milker, a state dairy inspector and at Titusville Dairy Products as the general manager. In Ralph’s words, and as many said during the celebration, “He worked at one end of the cow or the other his whole life.”
Time he didn’t spend with friends, family or at work, was spent at the Titusville Free Methodist Church and the Titusville Moose Lodge.
Growing up in the Bethel community, he was a man that, according to those who knew him, always had a smile on his face. He was someone who valued family, friends, church, his work in the dairy industry and anything with a big motor that drove fast, whether it was a motorcycle, three wheeler, four wheeler, snowmobile or a boat.
The youngest of three, Kerr was described by many, including lifelong friend Tracey Estok, as a troublemaker who could always think quick enough to get out of any situation he found himself in.
“He was a good ole farm boy from the very beginning, but as the baby of the family he tended to get into more trouble than his older siblings,” said Estok.
His cousin, Al Kerr, who said they were “always best friends,” said that he and Ralph were “the outlaws of Bethel,” who could be found flying down the small country roads.
“He was one heck of a character who touched everybody’s life that he met,” Al said.
Even though the two got into their fair share of trouble, Al said “I knew him all my life and never heard anyone say a bad word about him.”
Kerr comes from a tight knit family, and throughout his life made sure that his family always knew how much they meant to him.
His sister, Marty Rodgers, said that they grew up in a “farm and church family, where we always did everything together.” She still remembers coming home from Church and having family Sundays where the boys would play carrom while the girls would get the meal together. “Everywhere I went I took him with me. He has always been my baby,” she said.
That sense of family stuck with Kerr all his life. His mother, Treva, said that Kerr called her every morning just to make sure she was alright.
“I am sure going to miss those calls,” she said. Almost as much as she will miss baking cookies and pies that he would give away to people he worked with or members of his church.
“He was very dedicated to his family, his work and to the church,” she said.
The only days that Kerr wouldn’t call to check in on his mother were weekend days when he was out riding his motorcycle. When she was younger she said she loved riding with him.
Many stories that were told about Kerr referenced some sort of machine with a big engine.
Kerr’s brother, Jim, told the story of the time when the two of them and their cousin, Al, bound a set of old waterskis together on a snowy Pennsylvania night. They added a seat on top of the skis, and tied it to the back of Jim’s truck.
“All of a sudden when the slack was gone they went from 0 to 35 in a second. Boy were they mad at me,” he said.
That was just one of many stories that Jim, as well as many others, had about Kerr.
“Your paper isn’t big enough for all the stories I have about Ralph,” said Jim.
That love of going fast and laughing with friends is something that Kerr made time for all of his life. According to his sister Marty, Ralph loved nothing more than having fun with friends.
Even though she moved away from Titusville years ago, she still remembers hearing about all his friends during their phone conversations.
“He talked about his friends all the time,” she said. “Coming back here it was nice putting faces to names I had heard about for years.”
Kerr had a lot of friends, and added them from almost every phase of his life, from childhood, to running the BP station, to the dairy.
Some of those friends were centered around the machines that he loved to go fast on. Kerr was a member of the Rusty Muskrats, a motorcycle group that would go on long trips and weekend rides. The group was comprised of Ralph, Bob and Schelly Joyce, Jamie Peebles and Simon Smock.
Peebles said it was Kerr that convinced him to get a motorcycle. Over the years they took more than a dozen trips on their motorcycles down windy roads. It wasn’t just trips, as Peebles said the two rode in the area almost every weekend that they could.
“There was hardly a moment that he left to go on his motorcycle that I wasn’t with him,” he said.
Kerr was always at the front of the pack, and was in control of the group. Peebles remembers Kerr telling him that he always wanted to have him in his mirrors when he was on the bike. Peebles actually has a photo of just that, himself in Kerr’s mirrors, something he cherishes.
Peebles said he will never forget their trips to the White Turkey. They would go once or twice every summer to a 1950s style drive-in located in Conneaut, Ohio.
They specialized in a turkey sandwich, and they would always get something to eat and a root beer float or a milkshake.
“I have a lot of fond memories of Ralph, and a lot of them are on motorcycles,” he said. “The time we spent together, focused on just us, that is a great time in my life I won’t forget.”
Kerr, who was a fan of the Max Blair race team, another car with a big engine that goes fast, will be honored with a graphic on the hood. The race car and his motorcycle were both at the Iron Works on Thursday.
Kerr will forever be remembered by the lives he touched, friends he made, family that he loved and in the stories that will never fail to put a smile on a face when they are told.
“It is only fitting that there would be a celebration of life for Ralph, because he celebrated life and lived life to the fullest every day,” said Estok.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
