It all started when God arranged her a ride to the hospital. Nancy Masiker, of Titusville, remembers leaving bible study when her friend Betty told her she was looking “a little pale.”
Nancy said that she had been feeling fatigued, finding it hard to do her usual household tasks without becoming short of breath. That day, Masiker had promised a friend that she would drive her son to Oil City, and went to call to cancel. It was then that her friend told Masiker she was already on her way to Titusville Area Hospital, and would pick Nancy up on her way.
At the hospital Masiker took tests that would reveal she had non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver.
Masiker received her diagnosis in 2008. For 10 years she underwent blood transfusions, platelet transfusions, bone marrow tests and more.
Every time she went to a doctors appointment, even the dentist, she had to first receive a blood transfusion in case she bled. It wasn’t until 2018 that her doctor had told her that it was time for a transplant, that her liver had reached a state where they didn’t know how much longer the transfusions would keep her alive.
The struggle was nothing new for her. When she was 11 months old, she was diagnosed with Polio. “I had five surgeries before I knew how to walk. I’ve always had doctors and nurses around me,” she said. She even had to re-learn how to walk when she was in third grade.
When her doctor told Masiker she needed a transplant it came with the news that her condition prevented her from being added to a transplant list. It was then, when Masiker needed him most, that her son, Ron Metzger, volunteered to see if he was a living donor match.
Metzger, a graduate of Titusville High School, Class of 1989, has lived in Waynesville, Missouri since 2008. Ron moved to Missouri to work on a military base, and served for 22 years as an army technical engineer before retiring in 2011.
Metzger decided that he was the best suited of his mother’s children to volunteer. Unlike his brothers, he had a job that wasn’t physically demanding and would require less time off work. “I was in the better position,” said Metzger. “I was working from home. My brothers would’ve needed to take too much time off.”
Metzger wasn’t the only child who volunteered, “All three of us would’ve stepped up and done it,” he said.
Metzger, who tries to come home to the Titusville area two to three times a year, boarded a flight so he could meet his mother at the UPMC Montifiore Hospital in Pittsburgh where he found that he was a match. Masiker insisted that the surgery didn’t bump Ron up to “favorite child” status. “All three of my boys say that they’re my favorite, and it’s true,” said Masiker.
While Masiker was in the ICU recovering from her surgery, she said she could feel the support of her loved ones. “I had prayers coming from coast to coast,” said Masiker. “I know God’s hands have been on me.”
Masiker was blessed not only with friends and family who helped her get to the hospital to receive her diagnosis, but a support system that would do anything for her. “I’m so blessed to have such a selfless son, and a loving family,” she said.
Masiker and Metzger will join each other again in January for their one-year checkup in January.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
