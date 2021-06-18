MEADVILLE — Crawford County Commissioner ended Wednesday’s commissioner’s meeting by stating that there are currently a lot of infrastructure projects going on at the county level.
Henry mentioned that COVID-19 relief funds, both the CARES Act and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), have helped the county pay for the various projects.
The commissioner’s meeting agenda featured numerous projects and resolutions concerning the new ARPA funds and how they might be administered and used.
First on the agenda were a pair of administrative actions that needed ratifying. Christine Krzysiak brought a request to the commissioners asking for $8,219,095.50 of ARPA funds to be transferred to a new Money Mutual Account with the Mercery County State Bank. Some of the funds will be moved to short-term investments after more decisions are made on how to use the funds in the County.
The county planning office also had an agenda item related to ARPA funds. Planning Dierctor Zach Norwood asked that the commissioners approve a request to create an American Rescue Plan Act Project Manager position.
Norwood believes that bringing someone into the role will help the county administer the funding more smoothly.
Throughout the remainder of the meeting, the commissioners mentioned the ARPA funding in relation to several projects that may be done in the county.
Warden Jack Greenfield, of the Crawford County Correctional Center, sought the purchase of several items and systems that he believes are necessary at the facility.
As the county has already replaced several roof-top heating and air conditioning units (RTU), they are looking to replace 16 more. The new RTUs will be equipped with UVC lighting that is supposed to be 99% effective in killing bacteria, viruses and germs. The total price for the 16 units is $123,942.80.
The facility’s maintenance staff will be installing the new units, which will save the county money on installation. The RTUs are to be paid for with COVID-19 funding, and the commissioners said there is a good chance that the funding will come from the ARPA funds.
County Maintenance Director Mark Phelan also brought a potential ARPA funded project to the commissioners. After talking about the many requests regarding the county courthouse remodeling, Phelan introduced a request to spend $11,443 to install two 48-inch exhaust fans in the Exhibit #1 building at the county fairgrounds.
Not only will the fans provide a cooler atmosphere for those inside, but it is also necessary for COVID-19 protocols. The fans will take air from the building and push it up and outside the building.
The vertical airflow was a recommendation to make the environment safer for fair-goers. If the request is approved at next Wednesday’s meeting, the project is to be funded with COVID-19 funds.
Meeting notes
—Two Titusville businesses, Beatty’s Switchblade and Jody Burt Hairstyling, may receive a second round of COVID-19 assistance.
If approved by the commissioners, Beatty’s Switchblade is set to receive an additional $6,877.78, while Jody Burt Hairstyling could receive an additional $963.86. The funds would be a reimbursement to the City of Titusville’s CDBG-CV program.
