What would you do with $2 tree bowls, a PVC pipe, and cellophane? To Shannon Farren, it was obvious — make lollipops.
Farren’s homemade lollipops and other do-it-yourself (DIY) decorations are on display at her house, affectionately nicknamed “Candy Land.” The decorated house is located at 711 W. Elm St. Farren’s goal is to have her house become a neighborhood landmark.
Farren said she gets her Christmas spirit from her mom. Growing up, she said her family “always did Christmas huge.”
In February of 2019, her mom, Brenda Corley, passed away unexpectedly. While the year was tough, her mother’s passing was especially tough around the holidays.
To honor her mother’s memory, and create some traditions of her own, Farren decided to deck out her residence. “I think she can see my decorations from up there,” said Farren.
As her mother was “super crafty,” Farren decided that she would follow in her footsteps. Just like her mom, Farren would rather make than buy. “I’ve really embraced mom’s spirit this year,” she said.
When asked about her new decorations, Farren had a simple answer, “it’s 2020, we are always home. There was just more time.”
As an early childhood educator, Farren’s year has been hectic. With different learning methods coming at a moment’s notice, a toll has been taken on the household psyche. “My son is going crazy,” she said. Farren guessed that other families must be feeling the same and wanted to do something about it.
While Farren said that she loves making the decorations, the goal is to put a smile on someone’s face. “The van I drive around literally says ‘make people smile’ on both sides,” she said. “Bringing smiles is just so much fun.”
There is a stigma that Christmas decorations have to be expensive. Farren believes you don’t need money to create decorations, just an imagination.
The “skittles” in her yard are just plastic plates with paint, while the gumdrops are buckets that are painted and coated in glitter.
Farren said that Dollar Tree is her go-to store. She even gets some special treatment from the staff. “They called me when their candy canes came in,” she said. “They hadn’t even been taken off the truck.”
Even though her decorations are still out, Farren has already shifted her focus to next year. Some new decorations in the planning stage are giant candy bars among other creations.
The goal is to eventually put Candy Land on the map. To her, 711 W. Elm St. is more than just a house, it’s the family home.
Farren said she remembers being raised there. It’s the place her mother took her home to when she was born.
“I want this house to be known for something,” she said. “I want people to pass the house and say, ‘I wonder what Candy Land will look like next year?’”
