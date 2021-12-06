When Stephanie Poncharik returned home from work on Monday, she noticed that something was wrong.
Every day when she drives to work, Poncharik brings her three stuffed animals with her in the car, Baby Bear, Snuggles and Horsey. When she got back in her car after work on Monday, she noticed that one of the three, Baby Bear, was missing.
Poncharik has since taken to social media, pleading with whoever has her bear to please give him back, as he is a member of the family.
Baby Bear, a bear dressed as a cow, was last in Poncharik’s possession when she went to work at O’Leary’s Diner at 1 p.m. The bear, like it always was, was in the car when she was dropped off.
When she left work, a little after 5 p.m., she got back in the car and Baby Bear was gone.
Poncharik retraced her steps, but found nothing. She decided to post on social media about the bear’s disappearance, when someone reached out saying they had seen the bear on the ground near the diner.
She knows that someone must have taken the bear, not knowing the sentimental value it has.
“Someone must have picked him up,” she said. Because he definitely didn’t walk away.”
She takes the bears everywhere she goes and is very careful about keeping track of them. She would never just leave them, as she is always sure to protect them from harm. When she was young, Poncharik’s house burned down in a fire, so she takes items with sentimental value with her, never leaving them home alone.
For Poncharik, the three teddy bears go everywhere with her. The bears all have special meanings, and were given to her by someone special in her life.
Her other bear, Snuggles, has been in her life for more than 30 years. It is the last remaining thing that she has from her mother, who passed away.
The missing bear, Baby Bear, was given to Poncharik by her husband a decade ago. The two had been attempting to start a family, but complications kept interrupting those plans.
After multiple miscarriages, the couple decided to stop trying to have kids, and Baby Bear was given to her.
“My husband got him for me after I miscarried for the fifth time and they told me that I couldn’t have any kids,” said Poncharik.
Her husband went and got the bear for her at the hospital and they have been inseparable ever since. “I need them all to sleep at night,” she said
The only thing on Poncharik’s mind is the safe return of her bear. There is a reward for anyone who returns the bear back to her.
Poncharik knows that some will find it odd that she is so attached to a teddy bear, but to her it is like losing someone close.
“They are my family, they are basically like my kids,” she said.
If anyone has the bear or knows its whereabouts, Poncharik asks that they reach out to her by phone at (814) 657-5626.
Her employer has also said that the bear can be dropped off at O’Leary’s Diner, located at the intersection of Diamond St. and Martin St.
This holiday season Poncharik hopes that a Christmas miracle can bring her friend home. “The only thing I want for Christmas is Baby Bear back,” said Poncharik.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
