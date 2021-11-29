Thanksgiving for some is the official holiday of elastic waistbands.
America’s holiday started 400 years ago when European settlers and American Indians came together to feast. Since then, the apple pies, turkeys, mashed potatoes and other dishes have become staples of the fourth Thursday in November.
To help local residents burn off some of those Thanksgiving calories, both the YMCA and YWCA are hosting events to keep area residents moving off the couch for at least a couple hours this Thanksgiving week.
On Thanksgiving day, before area “gobblers” sit down at the dinner table, they have an opportunity to eat with some wobbly legs.
Again this year the local YWCA is hosting the annual Titusville Turkey Trot. Those who sign up get a shirt and a bib and get to run five kilometers around the city to start off the day.
The race starts at 9 a.m. at the YWCA and covers a little more than three miles of flat ground before ending back at the YWCA. Packets can be picked up at the Y starting at 7:30 that morning.
For those who might not be the running type, the YMCA has their annual Turkey Burn. The day before Thanksgiving, the YMCA opens up their group classes to the public, allowing for some cycling or pilates before the food comas arrive the next day.
This will be the eighth year that the YMCA has offered these classes for free to the community.
“We are able to showcase all the classes we have and what our trainers do,” said CEO Kim Ciccarelli.
From 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the YMCA and their variety of trainers will be hosting 20 minute introductions to the many classes they offer. The event is not limited to members, so anyone can come in and try Mind, Body and Kickbox with Mariah, Zumba Toning with BJ and Pilates with Debi.
There will also be cycling classes in the community room running from 4:40 to 6:15.
Jacquelyn Slater is the Senior Programs Director for the YMCA. She brought the event to the Titusville Y after seeing it at another location.
The event takes place before Thanksgiving, when all the family members should be home. The hope is that families will come down and workout together. Slater said it is always fun seeing the families laugh and sweat together.
“It is always fun. A lot of families come and have fun together doing this event,” said Slater. While it is always nice to have fun together, Cicarelli has another use for the event. “Bring the siblings and leave mom to cook in peace,” she said.
The average American eats a little more than 3,000 calories on Thanksgiving day. As cutting out the food isn’t a possibility, doing a little Turkey trot or burn could be a great way to make Friday the 26th a little more enjoyable.
