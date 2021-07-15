By Garrett Dvorkin
Herald Staff Reporter
FRANKLIN, Venango County — The Venango County Commissioners, at their regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, took action on several items which included the addition of seven representatives to the newly-formed 911 Advisory Board.
The goal of this new board is to assist the 911 Center and connect them to those they work closest with — emergency services.
The commissioners approved the seven new appointees unanimously. They represent fire, police, ambulance and the community.
Of the appointees, which were selected by chiefs and leaders of the various organizations, three represent fire departments, two represent police departments, one represents ambulance services and one will serve as a community liaison.
The appointees are as follows: Jamie Carson, of the Franklin Police Department; James Wetzel, of the Franklin Fire Department; Charlie McDaniel, of the Sugarcreek Police Department; Chris Prosser, of the Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department; Terri Weber, of the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department; Community Liaison Gary Knox and Community Ambulance representative Tim Fletcher.
The next step, according to Commissioner Mike Dulaney, is reaching out to other existing advisory boards to see what formats and bylaws have worked for them.
One of the reasons the advisory board was created was looming upgrades at the 911 Center. When the upgrades need to be planned, the commissioners want the emergency service personnel to have a say in what happens and how the process will change.
“The 911 Center connects the person in crisis to the emergency services,” said Dulaney, “It is going to be great for emergency services to have an avenue.”
Meeting notes
—The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding between Venango County, Crawford County and the Oil Region Alliance. The memorandum is for the new Oil Creek Water Trail.
—The commissioners approved the sale of the 252 Elm Street building in Oil City to Christopher Snyder.
