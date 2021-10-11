When Titusville City Council gave the go ahead for the Public Works Department to start tearing up the sidewalk next to what will be a new park on Diamond Street, they didn’t expect a “blast from the past” to cause concern.
After being closed for a year, the sidewalk is now completed, and the result was a best case scenario for the City, as the project took just a week to complete.
“We really got lucky here,” said Director of Public Works Chris Roofner
Under some of downtown Titusville’s sidewalks are what Roofner said are freight tunnels. These tunnels ran under city streets in the old days allowing businesses to run coal to the boilers that were in the basements.
“Some of the tunnels even had railroad tracks for delivery,” said Roofner.
What is one man’s freight tunnel is another man’s hollow sidewalk. When the City looked into replacing the sidewalk, they had no idea how big the tunnel was, and where it might end. If the entire sidewalk was hollow with no walls to define the gap, the City would have had to either hire a mason to build walls, or filled the entire gap.
“We knew once we opened it up there was no way back,” said Roofner.
Luckily for the City, once they tore up the sidewalk to take a look, they found walls.
“If those headwalls weren’t there, we would have had to hire some people to come in,” said Roofner. “That could have easily reached $10,000 or more.”
The sidewalk was also a liability concern for the City. With the entire job costing less than $5,000 including materials and labor, Roofner believes it was “money well spent” from a liability standpoint.
Once the City got the go-ahead, it was just a week until the job was finished. Part of what took so long was that the City was unsure whether the sidewalk would be included with the Diamond Street Park project, or if it was separate.
If it was part of the project, the city could use CDBG funds to fix it. The City inquired to the County, and were told that the sidewalk was separate and that they were on their own to remedy the situation.
After months of being roped and coned off, the sidewalk is now open for public use. The sidewalk and the park’s environmental study were finished around the same time, meaning that work on the park is one step closer to being started.
The City will use the winter to bid for engineers, and allow time to create plans to be put in place. While it has to be used as a green space, the layout, features and amenities could make the space look much more welcoming.
Dvorkin can be reached by email at Gdvorkin@titusvilleherald.com.
