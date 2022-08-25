For the past week, the City of Titusville has been in a bind when it comes to trash collection. With no refuse contractor, city employees and the public works department have been picking up the slack, and lots of garbage, to avoid a public health crisis.
City Manager Neil Fratus said on Tuesday that a verbal agreement is now in place with Tri-County Industries to pickup city garbage for the next two years. Titusville City Council will vote on the emergency contract at a special meeting on Thursday night, and the contract is expected to be approved.
“I can’t think of a reason to vote it down,” said Mayor Jon Crouch. Council members Chad Covell and Sam Logsdon told The Herald that they had no objections to the contract.
For this week only, all city garbage will be picked up on Saturday by Tri-County. Residents are asked to put their garbage out on Friday night. After this week of Saturday garbage pickup, trash will now be collected on Tuesdays and Thursdays for the next two years.
On Monday, Aug. 15, the city’s refuse contractor Raccoon Refuse, informed the city they were closing, and that they would no longer be picking up garbage for city residents.
On Tuesday, public works employees and other city employees took to the streets to collect trash that Raccoon had missed the previous week.
“That first day was rough. That garbage had sat out for days” said Fratus, who was out collecting garbage with the city crews.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the same city workers loaded up pickup and dump trucks and collected trash on the regular schedule.
Chris Roofner, city public works director, said his crews took advantage of knowing all the “nooks and crannies” and different alleys to do the job smoothly. Roofner said the trash collection “went well” especially considering that they had never collected garbage before.
No matter how smooth the week was, Roofner said his department is glad that the foray into refuse is over. “We are very relieved,” said Roofner. He added that his department dropped all their projects to be the city’s garbagemen, and that they are behind on every project that they have on the schedule.
“We at city hall are ecstatic that we were quickly able to come up with a resolution, and that no garbage sat out in the city,” said Fratus.
Once Raccoon Refuse alerted Fratus that their company would no longer be providing service, the search was on. Fratus and City Hall staff called 16 different refuse companies searching for someone to help.
Still days after receiving Raccoon’s email, Fratus said his office was getting worried.
“The struggle was that they didn’t have enough manpower. They weren’t sure they could handle it,” said Fratus. “We were starting to wonder what we were going to do.”
The city had talked to one Slippery Rock company that was prepared to offer just one month of refuse services, and it really would have hit the bank. However, the city was really looking for a long term, and affordable, solution to the refuse problem.
Right when the worry started to set in, a solution came about. “Tri-County came to us and said they can step up and make it work,” said Fratus.
Fratus and Tri-County were able to agree on a verbal agreement, and a formal agreement will be voted on at Thursday night’s special meeting.
Fratus did not want to release official costs until the emergency contract is officially approved, but he did say that it will be higher than what they had agreed to with Raccoon Refuse.
“Unfortunately it is higher than what we had, but I feel it is a fair price, especially for an emergency contract,” he said.
In regard to an increase in rates for city customers, Fratus said it is too early to tell. The city has filed paperwork with Erie Insurance to get the $349,000 performance bond that Raccoon Refuse had in pace.
If approved, the contract would be for two years, which would take the city to the end of what Raccoon Refuse would have provided. For at least the next six weeks, Tri-County will be taking the trash and recycling together, until Tri-County can get containers to customers.
Until that time, the limit is for three 33-gallon bags, or one 96- gallon container. For bulk items, Fratus said to call Tri-County at (724) 748-4705.
Once containers are provided, Fratus said he “can’t stress enough” that residents will have to use their 96-gallon containers.
They will provide one container for trash, and one for recycling. Fratus said City Hall will provide residents with any additional information as soon as it is available.
The city will continue to post updates on social media, in the newspaper and send out information to city customers. Fratus and City Hall employees spent much of the day on Tuesday sending out more than 1,800 letters.
Looking back on the past week, Fratus wanted to thank the city workers for going above and beyond, and city residents for being patient. Fratus said that people were very appreciative that the city stepped up to offer services.
Some residents even brought doughnuts and drinks down to the public works garage to show their thanks. Fratus did admit that after slinging bags of garbage all day, that he appreciated the gesture.
With the week of garbage collection over, the city can now look forward to again having a regular refuse contractor in place.
Councilman Chad Covell said that in the past Tri-County has offered the city great service. “They did a great job before,” he said.
No matter what type of service they offer, and history has said nothing but that they will do a great job, Covell said that having a contract is much better than having no contract in place.
