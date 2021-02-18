Titusville City Council members heard the latest developments in the possible creation of a recreation manager for the City during Tuesday’s council meeting.
City Manager Neil Fratus filled council members in on the progress made since the City was notified that it received a Peer to Peer grant to fund a study to determine the feasibility of creating a position of recreation manager. The grant was received in late 2020.
The grant is in the amount of $11,000, with the City responsible for $1,000 of that amount. The grant was funded through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR).
Fratus did not name a consultant during the meeting, but said the City had found someone with ample experience to conduct the study. The next step in the process would be to sign a contract with the consultant.
The study would include an overview of the City’s parks and a determination of the City’s ability to financially maintain the position, including salary and benefits.
Fratus said he would expect the study to be completed in approximately six months with a report presented to council on all aspects of the study.
Lorri Drumm can be reached by email at ldrumm@titusvilleherald.com.
